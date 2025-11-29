The Fusion of K-Beauty and Japanese Fashion: Iinnofashion Opens a New Horizon in Beauty

SEOUL, South Korea, Nov. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Iinnofashion, a cosmetics manufacturing and global distribution specialist, is taking bold steps toward developing new markets through a collaboration discussion with Japan's leading fashion brand ANAP, marking a unique fusion between K-beauty and Japanese fashion.

As a cosmetics manufacturer, Iinnofashion is engaged not only in OEM and ODM production but also in overseas distribution consulting for K-cosmetic brands. Through its private brand 'IINNO PURE COSME', the company is expanding into global markets, focusing on Japan while also reaching Russia, China, and Southeast Asia. In addition to cosmetics, Iinnofashion also provides consulting services for overseas expansion in the fashion sector.

Recently, Iinnofashion has strengthened its brand recognition through participation in the 2025 Seoul Beauty Expo and by featuring its products on LEOMAX, Russia's largest home shopping channel. The company's products received positive feedback from local consumers, further solidifying its position as a global K-beauty brand.

A representative from Iinnofashion stated, "As the boundaries between fashion and cosmetics continue to blur, our collaboration with ANAP presents an opportunity to enhance both brand appeal and market potential. Through this synergy, we aim to grow into a brand that attracts attention not only in Japan but also across global markets."

