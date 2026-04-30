ILIFE A30 Pro: Smart Cleaning Power That Rivals Premium Models Without the Premium Price

SHENZHEN, China, April 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ILIFE A30 Pro continues to stand out in 2026 as a highly competitive robot vacuum offering flagship-level features at an accessible price. At its current price, it combines laser navigation mapping with a self-emptying station typically found in higher-end models, making it more cost-effective than conventional vacuums with similar functions. It delivers strong performance and value for households seeking an affordable upgrade.

7 Weeks of Minimal Maintenance with Self-Emptying Station

Designed for convenience, the A30 Pro features a self-emptying station with a 2.5L dust bag that can store up to seven weeks of debris, significantly reducing the need for frequent maintenance. Compared to conventional robot vacuums that require regular dustbin emptying, this design saves time and helps lower long-term upkeep costs, making it a more practical and economical choice for everyday households. Paired with the ILIFE mobile app, users can schedule cleaning sessions, set customized zones, and control the device remotely for added flexibility.

Long Runtime for Fewer Interruptions

With up to 180 minutes of runtime, the A30 Pro supports extended cleaning sessions without the need for frequent recharging—ideal for busy households and warm-climate regions where daily cleaning is often needed. Covering up to 120㎡ per charge, it ensures consistent, uninterrupted performance across apartments and medium-sized homes.

Precision LDS Navigation for Smarter Home Coverage

A30 Pro uses advanced Laser Distance Sensor (LDS) navigation to map home layouts in real time, and follows structured cleaning paths for more efficient coverage and improved obstacle awareness, compared to basic random-navigation models.

Pet-Friendly Cleaning Performance

Its strong suction is particularly effective at lifting embedded hair, fine dust, and everyday debris from both hard floors and carpets, helping reduce buildup in hard-to-reach areas. This makes it especially well suited for pet-owning households, where consistent removal of fur, dander, and scattered mess is essential for maintaining a cleaner and more comfortable living environment.

Explore More

The ILIFE A30 Pro is available now for users ready to upgrade to smarter, hands-free cleaning.

Learn more & shop: https://s.shopee.com.my/10vzL7WQ0L

SOURCE ILIFE