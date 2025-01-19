In the first 11 months of 2024, the import and export of Tai'an, China increased by 18.5%

TAI'AN, China, Jan. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- This is a report from the Shandong office of Hong Kong Business Daily.

From January to November 2024, Tai'an City in Shandong Province achieved a total import and export value of 48.21 billion yuan, accounting for 1.6% of the province's total import and export value, a year-on-year increase of 18.5%, 15.4 percentage points higher than the province's growth rate, ranking second in the province's growth rate. Among them, exports amounted to 42.37 billion yuan, an increase of 19.8%, 12.9 percentage points higher than the provincial growth rate, ranking second in the province in terms of growth rate; Imports amounted to 5.83 billion yuan, an increase of 10.1%, 12.4 percentage points higher than the provincial growth rate, ranking second in the province in terms of growth rate.

From January to November 2024, the import and export of private enterprises in Tai'an City reached 42.83 billion yuan, an increase of 22.5%, accounting for 88.8% of the total import and export value. The import and export of major trading partners ASEAN, the United States, and the European Union have steadily increased, with imports and exports growing by 14.6%, 56.6%, and 34.1% respectively, accounting for 23%, 22.2%, and 11.5%, respectively. In addition, Tai'an's import and export to countries jointly building the "the Belt and Road" and other RCEP member countries increased by 8% and 8.6% respectively, accounting for 49.4% and 36%.

Currently, Tai'an is taking the construction of the Yellow River Basin Ecological Protection and High Quality Development Pilot Zone in Shandong Province as an opportunity to fully promote green, low-carbon, and high-quality development. Implement the strategy of strengthening the city through new industrialization, build a modern industrial system of "441X", and achieve new breakthroughs in kinetic energy transformation. Accelerate the construction of a green manufacturing system. At the same time, Tai'an will vigorously develop new energy industry, build a "ten million kilowatt energy storage city", and build a "Mount Taishan Lithium Valley" and a "photovoltaic+new energy equipment manufacturing base". Selected as a pilot city for establishing a sound ecological product value realization mechanism at the provincial level, initially establishing an ecological product value accounting system, and promoting high-quality local development.

SOURCE Shandong Office of Hong Kong Business Daily