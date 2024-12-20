In the first ten months, the export of prefabricated vegetables from Tai'an, China exceeded 1 billion yuan

TAI'AN, China, Dec. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- This is a report from the Shandong office of Hong Kong Business Daily. At present, a wide variety of pre packaged food products are moving towards the dining tables of more and more overseas consumers. According to statistics, from January to October this year, Tai'an Customs supervised the export of prefabricated vegetables worth 1.01 billion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 18%.

Entering the production workshop of Mount Taishan Asia Food Co., Ltd., we can see that multiple production lines are running synchronously, sorting, cleaning, blanching, cooling, quick freezing... After a series of processes, a box of processed quick frozen Xilanhua products are packed and loaded into cold chain trucks, and will be exported overseas after being checked and released by Tai'an Customs.

"This year is the first time that the quick-frozen broccoli products produced by our company are exported to Canada." The head of the quality control department of Mount Taishan Asia Food Co., Ltd. said that Mount Taishan Asia, as a veteran vegetable product processing enterprise, has exported its products to more than 20 countries and regions in Europe, America, Japan, South Korea, Southeast Asia, etc. At work, Tai'an Customs provides classified guidance on regulatory standards and admission requirements for enterprises, sorts out the relevant requirements of Canadian authorities for issuing hygiene certificates for vegetable products, and analyzes the content of vegetable product certificates to help enterprises clear customs smoothly in Canada.

In recent years, relying on abundant and high-quality vegetable resources, Tai'an City has persisted in cultivating and building a modern food characteristic industry cluster, and the prefabricated vegetable industry has become an important engine to promote the development of the entire industry. At present, Tai'an has more than 40 prefabricated vegetable export enterprises, exporting products to 49 countries and regions including Europe, America, Japan, and South Korea. At present, Tai'an insists on the organic combination of source supervision and process control, providing full process technical support for prefabricated vegetable export enterprises. At the same time, in order to help enterprises enhance their risk response capabilities, actively collect dynamic information on the international market and changes in relevant policies and regulations, guide enterprises to avoid foreign notifications, and accelerate adaptation to the requirements of exporting countries or regions in food safety, policies and regulations, etc.

SOURCE Shandong Office of Hong Kong Business Daily