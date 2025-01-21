INCUBASE Arena Launches New Locations in Hong Kong and Malaysia to Foster Anime Culture

HONG KONG, Jan. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- INCUBASE Arena, the anime cultural experience hub established by INCUBASE Studio, reopened at its new location in Mong Kok's Chong Hing Square on January 17. At the same time, its first international branch opened earlier this month in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia—an exciting double launch! Within a year of its establishment in Hong Kong in April 2024, INCUBASE Arena has expanded to Malaysia, showcasing its vision of promoting anime culture and building a vibrant community for anime fans.

INCUBASE Studio Founder and CEO Sion Yip aims for INCUBASE to serve as a nurturing base for anime cultural experiences.

The name "INCUBASE" blends "Incubation" and "Base," signifying a nurturing ground. In Hong Kong and some other regions, anime is seen as a "subculture" and its considerable influence is often underestimated. Anime not only expresses diverse ideas and values but also sparks boundless creativity, becoming an integral part of many people's lives and significantly shaping their daily experiences.

"INCUBASE aims to nurture the anime experience, positively impacting society and providing opportunities to introduce anime culture to a wider audience," said Sion Yip, Founder and CEO of INCUBASE Studio.

New INCUBASE Arena in Mong Kok Spanning 20,000 Square Feet

The new INCUBASE Arena in Hong Kong is located in the basement levels B1 and B2 of Mong Kok's Chong Hing Square, covering over 20,000 square feet. The entire B2 level is dedicated to exhibition space, while B1 features a variety of new facilities, including an expanded INCUShop with a wide selection of anime merchandise. Additionally, there are popup spaces, card battle zones, capsule toy areas, personalised card machines and photo booths, all designed to provide a diverse experience. The F&B section will transform with different anime themes, offering thematic food and drinks series. INCUBASE Arena is set to become a new hotspot for anime culture and entertainment in Hong Kong.

The first exhibition following the relocation at INCUBASE Arena is the "Chainsaw Man Animation Exhibition – Hong Kong". This exhibition marks the first overseas showcase, recreating the rich content of the original Japanese exhibition while featuring a unique Hong Kong-exclusive area, allowing fans to immerse themselves in the universe of "Chainsaw Man". Star voice actor Kikunosuke Toya, who voices the main character Denji, was invited to the opening ceremony as an honourable guest, with the beloved Pochita mascot also making a surprise appearance during the ribbon-cutting ceremony.

"The new location offers more space, providing a diverse exhibition experience for anime fans, and its position in Mong Kok makes it more convenient for visitors. We already have plans lined up for 2025, continuing to bring unforgettable anime cultural experiences to Hong Kong and the surrounding areas, so stay tuned!" shared Sion.

INCUBASE Arena Expands to Malaysia

The new INCUBASE Arena Malaysia is located on the second floor of Fahrenheit88 in Kuala Lumpur, showcasing the "Kamen Rider 50th Anniversary Exhibition" following its successful run in Hong Kong. It hosted the largest gathering of Kamen Rider belt fans in Malaysia's history, attracting over 400 participants and earning a spot in The Malaysia Book of Records for this largest Kamen Rider exhibition ever!

INCUBASE Arena Malaysia will regularly host various anime exhibitions and related activities, alongside a merchandise shop INCUShop, providing local fans with a new and refreshing anime experience.

During the opening ceremony, Sion expressed gratitude for the support from anime fans and revealed plans for the future expansion of INCUBASE Arena to other Southeast Asian countries, as well as mainland China, Taiwan, and even the Middle East, Europe and America.

With the launch of the new INCUBASE Arena in Hong Kong and Malaysia, INCUBASE Studio remains committed to creating a world-class hub for anime cultural experience, promoting exciting experiences and events, and inviting all fans to join this fun and creative journey.

About INCUBASE Studio

INCUBASE Studio curates diverse IP-themed exhibition experiences that celebrate and connect fandoms worldwide. The Studio brings stories to life by blending captivating content with engaging installations and interactive devices. Since its establishment in Hong Kong in 2021, INCUBASE Studio has been committed to realising and promoting Touring Experiences across Asia, pushing the boundaries of physical venues and experiences.

In 2024, INCUBASE Studio established INCUBASE Arena in Hong Kong and Malaysia as hubs for Japanese anime culture and entertainment experiences, continuously hosting a variety of popular anime IP exhibitions and related events to build a vibrant community for anime fans in both regions and the surrounding areas.

