INCUBASE Studio Enters Korea with Its Largest INCUBASE Arena in Jeju, Creating a New Anime Cultural Destination

HONG KONG, April 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- INCUBASE Studio announced its entry into the South Korean market through a strategic partnership with Korea-listed media technology company Dotmill, alongside the launch of INCUBASE Arena Jeju — set to become the largest INCUBASE Arena to date. Scheduled to open this year, the project marks a key milestone in the company's global expansion and the new phase of anime and IP-based experiential entertainment.

INCUBASE Arena Jeju, poised to become the largest INCUBASE Arena yet, marks a major milestone in INCUBASE Studio’s expansion into Korea.

Over the past year, INCUBASE Studio has established a foundation in Korea through exhibitions such as "The Animation Chainsaw Man Exhibition", "Tokyo Revengers Exhibition", "Oshi no Ko Exhibition" and "The iDOLM@STER: Cinderella Girls Exhibition", demonstrating strong demand for immersive, IP-driven experiences.

A Cultural Tourism Destination and Strategic Bridge

INCUBASE Arena Jeju will serve as both an entertainment venue and a cultural tourism destination, reflecting the shift from static exhibitions to immersive anime experiences and experience-led travel. The development also anchors INCUBASE Studio's "two-way bridge" strategy, introducing global IP exhibitions into Korea while exporting Korean content (K-Content) to its international Arena network.

"This is not simply about entering a new market," said Sion Yip, Founder and CEO of INCUBASE Studio. "It is about building a platform that connects cultures through shared experiences. INCUBASE Arena Jeju will serve as our prototype as we expand beyond Asia into Western markets."

Sustaining Momentum Across the INCUBASE Arena Network

Across its network, INCUBASE Arena operates as an anime cultural and experience hub, maintaining fan engagement through a pipeline of exhibitions and pop-up experiences.

In Hong Kong, recent highlights include "The Apothecary Diaries Exhibition" and "Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle Pop-up Store", alongside the ongoing "Masked Rider Kuuga 25th Anniversary Exhibition". Pop-up activations have featured fan-favourites including My Hero Academia, JoJo's Bizarre Adventure, Super Sentai, Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Monsters, Puella Magi Madoka Magica, Code Geass: Lelouch of the Rebellion, and 86 EIGHTY-SIX.

INCUBASE Arena Malaysia has brought fans closer to their beloved IPs with events like the "Digimon Adventure Anime 25th Anniversary Exhibition" and the "Crayon Shinchan: Space & Time Adventure Interactive Exhibition" running alongside a themed café experience. "The Apothecary Diaries Exhibition" is set to launch in May, continuing the venue's strong lineup. Meanwhile, INCUBASE Arena Taipei keeps fans returning with activations, including Dating Game, Twittering Birds Never Fly, Initial D, and My Hero Academia, with the Nintama Rantarō pop-up store set to open next.

"We aim to connect with fans across Asia and beyond, creating spaces where people can come together to share and celebrate their passion," added Sion.

Building the Future of Anime Experience

With the launch of INCUBASE Arena Jeju, INCUBASE Studio is expanding a connected network of anime experience hubs across Asia and beyond, creating spaces where IP can be continuously experienced and shared, and reinforcing its position at the forefront of the global anime experience economy.

About INCUBASE Studio

INCUBASE Studio creates and curates immersive, IP-themed exhibitions and experiences that connect fandoms worldwide. Bringing beloved characters and stories to life through captivating storytelling, interactive installations and engaging fan experiences, the Studio pushes the boundaries of physical venues across Asia and beyond with its Touring Experiences.

The Studio has established INCUBASE Arena in Hong Kong, Kuala Lumpur and Taipei — dedicated hub for anime culture and experiences, combining exhibitions, pop-up stores, exclusive merchandise, themed cafés and anime events through ongoing collaborations with popular IPs. With further expansion across Asia, Europe and America, INCUBASE Arena builds vibrant fan communities while bringing anime culture to a global stage.

www.incubasestudio.com

SOURCE INCUBASE Studio