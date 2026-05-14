INCUBASE Arena Celebrates 2nd Anniversary Amid the Rise of the Global Anime Economy

HONG KONG, May 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- INCUBASE Studio's anime culture and experience hub brand, INCUBASE Arena, marks its 2nd anniversary. Since the launch of its first venue in Hong Kong, INCUBASE Arena has developed into a cultural platform connecting exhibitions, retail experiences and community engagement, while expanding its footprint to Kuala Lumpur and Taipei, further strengthening its presence across the regions.

INCUBASE Arena Hong Kong’s “Masked Rider Kuuga 25th Anniversary Exhibition” faithfully recreates iconic scenes from the Japanese exhibition, attracting strong fan response.

Located in the heart of Mong Kok, INCUBASE Arena Hong Kong is a two-level anime culture experience space that has become a familiar destination for local anime fans. It continues to attract repeat visits and has built a vibrant community centred around immersive anime experiences.

Since opening, INCUBASE Arena Hong Kong has hosted 11 exhibitions featuring popular IPs, alongside more than 40 pop-up stores and special events. Together with its retail extension INCUShop, the venue has welcomed over 300,000 visits. This sustained engagement not only reflects strong audience enthusiasm for anime content, but also highlights the growing cultural and commercial significance of anime and IP-driven experiences in Hong Kong.

Building Emotional Connections Through Immersive Experiences

The recently concluded "Masked Rider Kuuga 25th Anniversary Exhibition" highlights INCUBASE Studio's experiential approach, faithfully recreating iconic scenes of the live-action series from the Japanese exhibition while introducing a curated range of Hong Kong-exclusive collectibles and engagement touchpoints to deliver a deeply immersive and emotionally resonant experience.

These included 14 physical ticket designs, 12 postcard entry gifts, Hong Kong-edition merchandise, themed newspapers, photo booths, photocards and sticker collections, transforming the exhibition into a collectible-driven ecosystem that encouraged ongoing fan engagement beyond the exhibition itself.

The experience was further enhanced by 4 character meet-and-greet sessions and a special guided tour led by a well-known anime YouTuber, who shared live commentary and insights into the legacy of Masked Rider Kuuga. Together, these activations reinforced INCUBASE Arena's role as a space where fandom becomes shared experience.

The next exhibition, "Lines of EVANGELION", taking place from May 23 to July 12, has already sparked strong anticipation since its announcement, underscoring continued demand for immersive experiences around iconic anime IPs.

Beyond Exhibitions: A Cultural Hub Within a Growing Anime Economy

"At INCUBASE Studio, we always strive to create experiences that go beyond a traditional exhibition," stated Sion Yip, Founder and CEO of INCUBASE Studio. "As an anime culture and experience hub, INCUBASE Arena aims to continuously create meaningful opportunities for fans to connect with the IPs they love in new and memorable ways."

INCUBASE Arena serves as a cultural platform where exhibitions, retail experiences, and community activations come together, allowing anime culture to be experienced physically, socially, and emotionally. As anime continues to evolve into a mainstream cultural and lifestyle force — driven by streaming platforms, social media, and growing demand for offline engagement — audiences are increasingly seeking real-world connections with the IPs they love.

By bridging global IPs with localized, immersive experiences, INCUBASE Arena reflects the evolution of the anime economy, transforming fandom into active participation and shared identity.

Expanding onto the Global Stage

Building on its success in Hong Kong, INCUBASE Studio has expanded INCUBASE Arena to Kuala Lumpur and Taipei, with further growth planned across key markets in Asia, including South Korea and Thailand, as well as long-term expansion into Europe and the United States.

This continued expansion reflects a clear phenomenon: emotional connection to anime IPs transcends borders, with fans worldwide sharing strong demand for immersive, community-driven experiences that bring them closer to the stories and characters they love.

As INCUBASE Arena enters its third year, it continues to evolve as a platform for next-generation anime experiences that blend storytelling, design, and community engagement, while strengthening INCUBASE Studio's role in shaping the growing global anime economy.

www.incubasestudio.com

SOURCE INCUBASE Studio