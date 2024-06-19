Incubase Studio Presents Peppa Pig Treasure Hunt Family Interactive Exhibition in Hong Kong

HONG KONG, June 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Incubase Studio is thrilled to announce the launch of "Peppa Pig Treasure Hunt Family Interactive Exhibition", a new family experience set to premiere on June 28th in Hong Kong. In collaboration with Hasbro, this magical interactive adventure promises to bring kids and parents boundless joy and fun, precious bonding moments and quality family time in the beloved world of Peppa Pig and her family.

Peppa Pig Treasure Hunt Family Interactive Exhibition encourages quality family time. Illustrations of the interactive zones and the story album “Lovely Memories of Our Family” from the Peppa Pig Treasure Hunt Family Interactive Exhibition

During the Treasure Hunt journey, parents and children can easily connect with the familiar characters, engaging in interactive activities with a specially designed Treasure Tracker, unlocking the treasure trove of family fun, and ultimately revealing Peppa's family's crowning treasure. They can explore vibrant settings in 8 zones inspired by the beloved TV series, from the playful playground to the adventurous school bus, the mysterious cave, the wild jungle, the muddy paddle zone, the hilltop, and even the thrilling Pirate Island.

"Parent-child interaction is at the core of our mission, and we are dedicated to designing activities that satisfy various love languages, allowing every family to bask in the happiness of shared moments," shared Sion Yip, Founder and Managing Director of Incubase Studio. Incubase Studio's deep understanding of family needs has led to the seamless integration of the Peppa Pig world and the Five Love Languages, ushering in an immersive family interactive experience and encouraging families spending time together.

The typical family spends less than 30 minutes per day in meaningful, undistracted time together, according to a survey. "While we know these moments are invaluable for building strong bonds and lasting memories, the Peppa Pig Treasure Hunt provides a perfect opportunity for families to bond and enjoy quality time together," said Sion. "Our goal is to create unforgettable memories for families through this adventure."

In addition to the precious experience shared together, families can take home a personalized story album titled "Lovely Memories of Our Family", capturing special moments during the Treasure Hunt. Each book will feature designated spaces for the collection of sticker photos, allowing families to complete the unique and most important parts of the story.

Families can now book their tickets with early bird packages to embark on this fun-filled adventure, uncover the hidden treasures, and cherish the beautiful moments together.

Peppa Pig Treasure Hunt Family Interactive Exhibition

Period: June 28th – September 1st, 2024

Venue: 4/F, iSQUARE, Tsim Sha Tsui, Hong Kong

Ticketing Platforms: Incutix

Website: www.peppapigtreasurehunt.com

Facebook and Instagram : @peppapigtreasurehunt

About Incubase Studio

At Incubase Studio, imaginations are conceived into reality. The studio curates the most exciting immersive experiences to celebrate and connect fandoms worldwide. Incubase Studio is an industry leader in the curation of unique immersive experiences of the highest quality with engaging storytelling and interactive devices. Based in Hong Kong, Incubase has built an extensive network of local and international partners throughout the years to efficiently execute event planning and touring operations.

www.incubasestudio.com

