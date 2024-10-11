Indonesia Episode of Yili's 2024 Online Tour Now Available!

JAKARTA, Indonesia, Oct. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Indonesia, the Land of a Thousand Islands, stretches across the equator, boasting a stunning collection of over 17,000 islands. Its natural beauty and rich cultural heritage blend seamlessly, creating an exotic and captivating tropical paradise. In 2018, Yili launched its Indonesian ice cream brand Joyday, adding a dash of sweetness to this tropical haven and marking a new milestone in its expansion into the Southeast Asian market.

Click the link to watch the Indonesia episode of Yili’s 2024 Online Tour

Since entering the Indonesian market, Yili has taken an active approach to localizing its operations, adhering to strict standards, prioritizing sustainable development, and giving back to the local community. In 2021, Yili Group's first self-built factory in Southeast Asia, the Yili Indonesia Dairy Production Base, began operations. It is the largest dairy production base established by a Chinese dairy company in Southeast Asia to date, setting a new record for investment scale among Chinese dairy enterprises in the region. Today, Joyday is not only a household name in Indonesia but has also expanded its global footprint. In December 2023, Joyday made its African debut in Tanzania. Currently, Joyday ice cream is available in 16 countries and regions.

2024 Online Tour: Networking Yili's Global Industrial Chain invites you to join us on a virtual exploration of the secrets behind Yili's dairy excellence. Our journey begins in Indonesia, where we partner with IDN Times to showcase the Yili Indonesia Dairy Production Base in Bekasi, West Java. The production crew delves into Yili's Indonesian operations, interviewing store owners, consumers, management, employees, government officials, industry leaders, and local distributors.

The Indonesia episode of 2024 Online Tour has been officially launched on Yili's official website, WeChat Channels, Weibo, Douyin, and other platforms. Discover how Yili is expanding its international market through strategic partnerships and innovative growth. Learn how Yili is contributing to the prosperity of the Indonesian food industry. Join us on a virtual journey through Indonesia, guided by the talented young Indonesian director, Daniel Widjonarko.

