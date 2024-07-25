Industry Experts from IHG Hotels & Resorts, Accor Greater China, Radisson and More to Address Hospitality Investment Trends at Questex's IHIF Asia 2024

HONG KONG, July 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Questex's International Hospitality Investment Forum (IHIF) Asia announces an impressive lineup of industry leading speakers and a comprehensive agenda for its hospitality investment conference at the Regent Hong Kong, 9 to 11 September.

IHIF Asia gathers top players in the hospitality investment community, including HNWIs, family offices, sovereign wealth funds, private equity groups, global hotel brands, forward-thinking operators, and leading developers.

The inaugural event promises to deliver unparalleled insights and exclusive networking opportunities, featuring thought leaders and experts from across the globe who will share their perspectives on the future of the hospitality industry.

Key Speakers:

Steve Carroll , Head of Hotels and Hospitality Capital Markets, Asia Pacific , CBRE

, Head of Hotels and Hospitality Capital Markets, , Suchad Chiaranussati, Chairman & Founder, SC Capital Partners

Choe Peng Sum , CEO, Pan Pacific Hotels Group

, CEO, Troy Hickox , Head of Hotels & Lifestyle, Galaxy Entertainment Group

, Head of Hotels & Lifestyle, Yoshiki Kaneda , President and CEO, Seibu Prince Hotels & Resorts

, President and CEO, Kenneth Macpherson , CEO, EMEA, IHG Hotels & Resorts

, CEO, EMEA, Gary Rosen , CEO, Accor Greater China

, CEO, David Ling , Global Head of Hospitality Investment, City Developments Limited

, Global Head of Hospitality Investment, Elie Younes , Executive Vice President & Global Chief Development Officer, Radisson

Taimur Baig, Managing Director and Chief Economist, Group Research, DBS Bank will deliver the keynote "Charting Asia's Economic Course: Insights for Investment" at IHIF Asia. He said, "I am excited to attend IHIF Asia to share insights on the global economic outlook, highlighting the risks and opportunities in technology, property, green transition, and trade. I also look forward to gaining insights from industry leaders."

