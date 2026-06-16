Informa Markets and Thailand's Health Ministry Join Forces To Deliver a Successful Edition of International Healthcare Week 2026 in Bangkok

BANGKOK, June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Informa Markets joins forces with Thailand's Department of Health Service Support (DHSS) to unveil International Healthcare Week 2026, a transformative regional healthcare platform that will elevate Thailand's position as a world-leading medical and wellness hub and catalyze new waves of investment, innovation, and international partnerships across the healthcare industry.

Key industry leaders joined the International Healthcare Week 2026 Press Conference (from left to right): Ms. Rungphech Chitanuwat — Regional Portfolio Director – ASEAN, Informa Markets; Asst. Prof. Dr. Korpong Rookkapan, M.D. - Assistant Chief Executive Officer, Praram 9 Hospital; Mr. Chatuphon Charoenkitpaiboon PhD. — Deputy Managing Director, Government Pharmaceutical Organization (GPO); Dr. Krithpaka Boonfueng — Executive Director, National Innovation Agency (NIA); Dr. Phuwadech Surakhot — Director-General, Department of Health Service Support (DHSS); Dr. Pasu Sirisalee — Research Group Director, Biofunctional Materials and Devices Research Group, National Metal and Materials Technology Center (MTEC), National Science and Technology Development Agency (NSTDA) Ms. Wongkot Yuprathanporn — Deputy Director, Sukavet Hospital & Director, Bangkok Inter-Care College; Dr. Kanyarat Kuisuwan — Director, Bureau of Integrated Medical Industry Promotion, DHSS shared their insights in a panel discussion on "Thailand's Readiness to Drive the Country Toward a Global Health Hub in Terms of Public Health Services and Industry." Dr. Phuwadech Surakhot, Director-General of the Department of Health Service Support (DHSS), emphasized Thailand's commitment to becoming a global Medical Hub through high standards, innovation, and international collaboration. Ms. Rungphech Chitanuwat, Regional Portfolio Director – ASEAN, Informa Markets, spoke about the readiness to host International Healthcare Week 2026, highlighting how the event bridges the gap between fragmented healthcare ecosystems and creates new opportunities for partnerships, investment, and business expansion across Southeast Asia.

The event will take place July 8-10, 2026, at the Queen Sirikit National Convention Center (QSNCC) in Bangkok, bringing together four major healthcare exhibitions under one umbrella: CPHI South East Asia, World Health Expo (WHX) Bangkok, Medtec Southeast Asia, and Thailand Medical and Wellness Expo 2026.

The integrated platform will connect stakeholders across the healthcare value chain, from pharmaceutical and medical device industries to healthcare services, wellness, and emerging health technologies.

The event comes as the global wellness economy continues to expand rapidly. According to the Global Wellness Institute, the sector has reached a record value of US$6.8 trillion worldwide, while Thailand has emerged as one of Southeast Asia's fastest-growing wellness markets. The Thai government has identified healthcare and wellness as strategic growth industries under its long-term economic development agenda.

"Health security has become one of the most important pillars of global stability," said Dr. Phuwadech Surakhot, Director-General of the Department of Health Service Support (DHSS). "Thailand has earned international recognition for the quality of its healthcare system, and we are committed to advancing our position as a global Medical Hub through high standards, innovation and international collaboration."

DHSS is pursuing that goal through regulatory modernization, digital licensing systems, support for advanced healthcare technologies such as precision medicine, genomic medicine and telemedicine, and initiatives aimed at strengthening Thailand's wellness sector as a premium global destination.

"Strong standards are not simply regulatory requirements; they are a foundation for trust, investment and sustainable growth," Dr. Phuwadech said.

For Informa Markets, International Healthcare Week 2026 addresses one of the healthcare industry's longstanding challenges: a fragmented supply chain.

"Healthcare stakeholders often operate in separate ecosystems," said Ms. Rungphech Chitanuwat, Regional Portfolio Director – ASEAN at Informa Markets. "By bringing together pharmaceuticals, medical technology, healthcare providers, investors and innovators in one place, International Healthcare Week creates opportunities for partnerships, investment and business expansion across Southeast Asia."

The event is expected to serve as a strategic gateway for companies seeking access to one of the world's fastest-growing healthcare markets. It will also support Thai manufacturers looking to diversify into medical technology production and upgrade operations to international standards, including ISO 13485.

A major consumer-focused component of the event will be Thailand Medical and Wellness Expo 2026, jointly organized by DHSS and Informa Markets. The exhibition will showcase healthcare, wellness and aesthetic innovations from more than 250 companies and is expected to attract approximately 18,000 visitors.

The broader International Healthcare Week platform will feature 1,200 exhibitors, more than 200 conference sessions and an exhibition area spanning 35,000 square meters. Industry programs will include business matching, innovation showcases, expert-led conferences and knowledge-sharing initiatives such as the Innovation Stage, Pharma Quest, Consultancy Clinic and Scientific Poster Competition.

Organizers said the event aims to strengthen regional healthcare supply chains, attract investment, accelerate innovation and support the development of a more sustainable healthcare ecosystem across Southeast Asia.

International Healthcare Week 2026 will be held July 8-10, 2026, at the Queen Sirikit National Convention Center in Bangkok.

For more information, visit www.inthealthcareweek.com.

About International Healthcare Week 2026

International Healthcare Week 2026 is Southeast Asia's integrated platform for pharmaceuticals, medical technology, healthcare services, wellness and healthcare innovation. The event brings together CPHI South East Asia, World Health Expo Bangkok, Medtec Southeast Asia and Thailand Medical and Wellness Expo 2026, creating a comprehensive marketplace for industry collaboration, investment and knowledge exchange.

SOURCE Informa Markets