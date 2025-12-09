Inheritance + Innovation + Development: The "Co-development" Path of Hakka Medicine and Traditional Chinese Medicine

HONG KONG, Dec. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- From November 23 to 25, the Seventh World Hakka Entrepreneurs Convention was held in Meizhou, Guangdong. The conference, with the theme of "Gather Global Hakka Entrepreneurs • Facilitate High-Quality Development," upheld the principles of "openness, innovation, cooperation, and mutual benefit," and explored new opportunities for the development of Hakka culture and industrial development. At this grand, globally watched event, Guangdong Jiaying Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. showcased its star products, including "Shuangliao Houfeng San" (Double-ingredient Throat Wind Relief Powder), "Gujing Shenrong Wan" (Solid Essence Ginseng and Antler Pill), and "Longnao Gao" (Borneol Ointment), presenting the unique charm of Hakka medicine to the world.

When discussing Hakka medicine, one cannot avoid mentioning traditional Chinese medicine (TCM). Global health demands have been continuously increasing, and TCM, with its unique theoretical system and clinical efficacy, is gaining broad international recognition. As one of the unique treasures in the repository of TCM, Hakka medicine, relying on its characteristic fusion of northern and southern traditions, profound historical heritage, and distinctive therapeutic effects, is advancing alongside TCM onto the international stage. Hakka medicine is integrating the medical wisdom carried by the southward-migrating Hakka people into the wave of TCM going abroad.

Inheritance: The Connotation and Relationship Between Hakka Medicine and TCM

Both Hakka medicine and TCM are important components of the Chinese medical system, sharing lineage while possessing distinct characteristics. TCM, as a prominent and excellent representative of TCM, adheres to philosophical principles such as yin-yang, the Five Elements, and the unity of man and nature, establishing a unique and systematic theory of syndrome differentiation and treatment.

Hakka medicine is a medical culture gradually formed by the Hakka community over long historical migrations and development, featuring strong regional characteristics. It not only inherits the core theories and essence of early classical medicine from the Central Plains of China but also combines TCM theory with the natural environment and climatic conditions of southern China. It actively integrates practical herbal medicine experience from southern regions and certain minority medicinal practices, forming a TCM system that is theoretically diverse, methodologically unique, practical, and efficient. Its core concept emphasizes "treating the symptoms in acute cases and addressing the root cause in chronic ones", demonstrating strong adaptability and innovation.

In general, the relationship between Hakka medicine and TCM can be described as "combining inheritance and innovation, emphasizing integration and complementarity." Hakka medicine represents a deepening and development of TCM in specific regional and practical contexts, and its theoretical system and clinical practice further enrich the connotation of TCM. Meanwhile, TCM provides a solid theoretical foundation and methodological guidance for Hakka medicine, laying the basic framework for its development. Together, they enrich the treasure trove of Chinese medicine.

Innovation: Similarities and Differences Between Hakka Medicine and TCM

Hakka medicine and TCM share commonalities and differences in their theoretical foundations. Their commonality lies in the emphasis on yin-yang, the Five Elements, the unity of man and nature, syndrome differentiation and treatment, and a holistic perspective. Their differences lie in Hakka medicine's greater focus on local environmental adaptation, regional adaptation of TCM, and innovation in certain theoretical applications.

Regarding its theoretical foundations, Hakka medicine possesses three major characteristics: first, it embodies a fusion of northern and southern wisdom, preserving the essence of Central Plains medicine while integrating the medical wisdom of southern ethnic minorities; second, it combines the theory of the I Ching with medical practice, as reflected in the advocacy of "using the I Ching as the source of medicine"; and third, it emphasizes the principle of "treating diseases before they arise," placing prevention at the forefront.

In terms of treatment methods, Hakka medicine shows distinct features. It not only inherits external therapies such as acupuncture and tui na from TCM but also develops treatment methods with Hakka characteristics.

Concerning medicinal characteristics, Hakka medicine places greater emphasis on herbs that clear heat, detoxify, and eliminate dampness. These herbs are primarily used to address diseases caused by the humid and hot southern environment, such as glabrous greenbrier rhizome and Bidens biternata for alleviating body heat caused by damp-heat, and honeysuckle and cinnamon for treating gastrointestinal stagnation caused by damp-heat pathogens.

Development: The Metamorphosis from Tradition to Modernity

The development of Hakka medicine and TCM has transformed from traditional to modern times. In traditional periods, Hakka medicine was primarily passed down through family inheritance and master-apprentice teaching, forming a relatively complete and transmissible TCM system. For example, Double-ingredient Throat Wind Relief Powder was developed by Zheng Lanpu during the Qing Dynasty and later promoted and inherited by his fifth-generation descendant Zheng Shilong. From the mid-Qing Dynasty to the Republic of China, over nearly 200 years, this formula has been preserved to the present day.

In recent years, with China's increasing emphasis on TCM, Hakka medicine has received renewed protection and transmission. In April 2025, the Guangdong Provincial Intangible Cultural Heritage Protection Training Program was held in Meizhou, providing professional support for the inheritance of Hakka medicine culture. In September 2025, Professor Lan Wenjian from the School of Pharmaceutical Sciences at Sun Yat-sen University, after investigating Jiaying Pharmaceutical, proposed injecting scientific research and talent momentum into Hakka medicine enterprises through jointly established student practice bases, applying for enterprise postdoctoral workstations, and jointly building provincial key laboratories.

In recent years, Chinese culture has increasingly demonstrated its value worldwide, and cultural confidence has been further strengthened. The globalization of TCM is not only about promoting the advantages of TCM to the world and serving humanity, but also about learning from the world. TCM can truly integrate into the international medical system through cultural adaptation and standardization.

History shows that Hakka medicine, as an important component of TCM, has already demonstrated its unique charm on the international stage. Jiaying Pharmaceutical, as a key inheritor of Hakka medicine culture, is actively exploring the internationalization of Hakka medicine, enabling more people to understand and recognize Hakka medicine.

