Inspur Group Unveils at the InnoEX 2024

HONG KONG, April 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- From April 13 to 16, 2024, Inspur Group was invited to attend the InnoEX 2024 held at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre in Wan Chai. During the exhibition, Inspur Group took the lead in organizing and holding an exclusive business conference for Inspur, and the core technology products, solutions and application scenarios, etc. were unveiled at the conference achievement exhibition.

InnoEX is hosted by the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region and the Hong Kong Trade Development Council. With the application of innovative technology scenarios as the main line, it has 3 key exhibition areas: innovation and technology achievements, start-ups and smart cities to display the new generation of intelligent solutions and cutting-edge technologies. It aims to show Hong Kong's advantages in science and technology innovation to the world, promote the industry-university-research integration in the field of science and technology innovation between Hong Kong, Chinese mainland and overseas, and help technology products and solutions from all over the world connect to the market. During the exhibition, Inspur Group also held many important meetings and exchange activities such as exchange meetings, matchmaking meetings, round-table meetings, business matching and science and technology innovation cooperation project negotiations.

During the four-day exhibition, Inspur Group unveiled with 7 core businesses, 31 products and solutions, focus on displaying innovative technology applications such as intelligent terminals, smart industries, application software, cloud operating systems, smart cities, cloud computing services and intelligent production, as well as core businesses such as industry solutions. Hongwen Yu, Deputy Director of the Department of Science & Technology of Shandong Province, Bo Zhang, Vice Chairman of the Shandong Association for Science & Technology, and Baili Chen, Deputy Director General of the Commerce and Economic Development Bureau of the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, visited the Inspur booth for a tour. Yezhi Sun and Xiaolin Yang, etc. received and explained on site, and introduced the development of Inspur related businesses. Overseas leaders of industrial units such as Inspur Digital Enterprise Technology Co., Ltd., Inspur Smart City Technology Co., Ltd., Inspur Smart Technology Co., Ltd., Inspur Intelligent Terminal Co., Ltd., Inspur Cloud Information Technology Co., Ltd., Shandong Inspur Intelligent Production Technology Co., Ltd., Jinan Inspur Data Technology Co., Ltd. and Inspur Software Technology Co., Ltd. actively conducted business exchanges and introduction with the participating guests in the exhibition area.

On the afternoon of April 13, Yezhi Sun, Chairman of Inspur Intelligent Terminal Co., Ltd., was invited to attend the round-table private session of the ASEAN Government Smart City Development held in the same period, and had in-depth exchanges with government representatives from ASEAN, Chinese mainland and Hong Kong, as well as InnoEX exhibitors interested in exploring the ASEAN market around the topic of "Promoting Sustainable Innovation and Development: Leading the Smart Cities in the Future".

On April 14, at the "Intelligence•Fusion•Rebirth" exclusive business conference undertaken by Inspur, many industrial units of Inspur shared their achievements and practical experience in the field of digital transformation. Mr. Jiaxian Chen, Chief Representative of the Hong Kong Trade Development Council in North China and Northeast China, attended and delivered a speech. Xiaolin Yang, Chairman of Inspur Smart Technology Co., Ltd., Liang Yang, Deputy General Manager of Inspur Digital Enterprise Technology Co., Ltd., Peng Su, Deputy General Manager of Inspur Smart City Technology Co., Ltd., Hua Liu, General Manager of Overseas Business Promotion Department of Inspur Intelligent Terminal Co., Ltd., and Yanqing Chen, Product Director of Cloud Platform of Inspur Cloud Information Technology Co., Ltd., gave on-site introduction speeches respectively on core businesses such as digital transformation of traditional industries, digital transformation of enterprises, smart city promoting high-quality development of cities, Inspur Intelligent Terminal and Inspur Distributed Cloud.

Inspur Group said that it hopes to discuss the opportunities and challenges of digital transformation with colleagues in the industry through this exhibition and exclusive conference, and promote the deep integration of technological innovation and industrial development, so as to create a better future together.

Inspur Group is a leading cloud computing and big data service provider in China, with 3 listed companies. Its main business involves computing equipment, software, cloud computing services, new-generation communications, big data and several application scenarios. It has provided IT products and services to more than 120 countries and regions around the world. As one of the earliest IT brands in China, Inspur is committed to becoming a world-class new-generation information technology leading enterprise, an excellent service provider for digital transformation of economy and society, and a backbone enterprise for new infrastructure construction. Inspur Group, headquartered in Jinan, China, has a number of R&D centers and branches around the world, with more than 30,000 employees.

SOURCE Inspur Group