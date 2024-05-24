Inspur participated in the 4th China Smart Industry Trade and Culture Exhibitions 2024

JINAN, China, May 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On the present day of 20th and 21st May, the 4th China Smart Industry Trade and Culture Exhibitions was held in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. Inspur was participated and demonstrated the innovative products and technologies in the fields of computing network operation and data center construct.

Deputy Minister of Communications of Malaysia YB Teo Nie Ching (Second from left), Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the People’s Republic of China to Malaysia Ouyang Yujing (Third from left), and President of China Entrepreneurs Association in Malaysia Dato’ Keith Li (First from left)

Deputy Minister of Communications of Malaysia YB Teo Nie Ching, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the People's Republic of China to Malaysia Ouyang Yujing, and President of China Entrepreneurs Association in Malaysia Dato' Keith Li visited Inspur's exhibition cubicle. Mr. Zhao as CEO of Inspur Communication Malaysia Sdn. Bhd., introduced the capabilities, solutions and references success in assisting the development of the digital economy in Malaysia.

Inspur provide one-stop personalized solution supporting Malaysia local telecommunications market, it order to cover multiple scenarios such as mobile network, fixed network, Internet of Thing (IOT) and Fixed Mobile Convergence (FMC), to meet the demands needed for digital transformation and innovation. All the solutions and process that provided by Inspur is fully comply with TM Forum standard, which enable RBA and intelligent OSS's series of products which covered all business scenarios of operators' B2B and B2C, this will improve the efficiency and quality of customer services. As a reference's for Malaysia market Inspur has successfully deployed the solution for the Malaysia largest fixed line company and the largest satellite entertainment service provider as part of the enterprise digital transformation.

Follow by the demand of AI applications, construct of the data center is picking up where Inspur provide an end-to-end service such as planning, design, construction delivery, operation, monitoring and maintenance with energy saving compliance. In the mainland of China, Inspur has built 7 core data centers and 62 Tier II data centers features modular design with efficient deployment and green energy saving. In Malaysia, Inspur is delivering multiple data center projects in Cyberjaya and Johor Bahru.

Inspur's data center solution was be nominated the best solutions according to Global Data analytic.

