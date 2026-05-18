Inspur Showcases at the 2026 China Smart Industry Trade Exhibition

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, May 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- On May 15, the 2026 China Smart Industry Trade Exhibition officially opened in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. Inspur presented its full-lifecycle data center solutions and comprehensive BSS/OSS solutions at the exhibition, and was awarded the "3-Year Best Supporter of the 2026 China Smart Industry Trade Exhibition" certificate of appreciation by the China Entrepreneurs Association in Malaysia (PUCM).

During the exhibition, Deputy Communications Minister Teo Nie Ching, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the People's Republic of China to Malaysia Ouyang Yujing, and PUCM President Datuk Keith Li visited the Inspur exhibition booth. Cao Shouye, Managing Director of Inspur Communications Malaysia, accompanied the delegation and introduced the company's achievements in data centers, green energy efficiency, and network intelligence, while exchanging views on Malaysia's digital infrastructure upgrades and China–Malaysia technology cooperation.

At the exhibition, Inspur highlighted its one-stop data center solutions covering the entire process from planning, construction and delivery to operations and maintenance. Leveraging modular deployment, green energy-saving technologies and intelligent operations and maintenance capabilities, the solutions are designed to deliver efficient, stable and low-carbon next-generation computing infrastructure. Inspur also introduced its integrated BSS/OSS full-stack solutions powered by AI, big data and cloud-native technologies, aimed at enhancing network operation efficiency and intelligent service capabilities for telecommunications operators and enterprise customers.

Backed by more than two decades of international expansion, Inspur's business now spans more than 120 countries and regions worldwide. Since deepening its presence in the Malaysian market in 2020, Inspur Communications has established a fully localized operational framework and obtained key certifications including CIDB G7 and ASP qualifications, enabling the company to undertake a wide range of projects covering data center construction, intelligent engineering, network management software, and operations and maintenance services. Supported by its localized expertise and comprehensive service capabilities, Inspur has provided services to leading enterprises including Telekom Malaysia, Maxis, PiDC and Tenaga Nasional, while delivering multiple large-scale data center projects in Cyberjaya and Johor Bahru.

Moving forward, Inspur will continue to leverage its local platform to deepen technological innovation and project delivery capabilities, while working closely with ecosystem partners to advance digital development in Malaysia and across the ASEAN region.

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SOURCE Inspur