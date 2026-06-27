International Co-production Documentary Life Pulse of Yangtze Gains Popularity Overseas

CHONGQING, China, June 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Life Pulse of Yangtze, an international co-production by Jiangsu Broadcasting Corporation, Chongqing Broadcasting Group, and A+E Networks, is set to air on History Channel Japan on June 28.

Focusing on the stories of life along the Yangtze River and conveying the concept of harmonious coexistence between humanity and nature, the documentary aims to provide the world with a deeper understanding of the vivid practices and remarkable achievements in ecological protection along the Yangtze in the new era.

The Yangtze River basin is one of China's most biodiverse regions and has been designated by the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) as one of the world's 35 priority ecological areas. Using high-quality imagery as its brush, the documentary paints a magnificent ecological panorama stretching 6,300 kilometers. Meticulously crafted over two years by a Sino-foreign joint production team, the documentary was produced to 4K ultra-high-definition standards. The production crew traveled across multiple provinces along the river, employing cutting-edge techniques—such as aerial cinematography, underwater filming, and FPV (First-Person View) drone shots—to capture the natural beauty and vibrant pulse of life along the Yangtze from diverse angles. The series consists of two episodes, each 45 minutes long.

The documentary strives to explore and share emotions and values that resonate with people worldwide. Through the lens, it captures the pulse of life—from Tibetan antelopes and elegant black-necked cranes on the "Roof of the World" to the "smiling angels" (finless porpoises) frolicking in the water and the ancient Chinese sturgeon—vividly conveying the philosophy of harmonious coexistence between humanity and nature. Simultaneously, the documentary offers an in-depth look at key ecological protection and restoration measures—such as the ten-year fishing ban, wetland restoration, smart port construction, and wastewater treatment—profoundly illustrating the "Chinese wisdom" of balancing economic development with ecological conservation. By weaving the principle of "jointly pursuing major conservation and avoiding massive development" into every story and frame, the documentary fully demonstrates China's firm resolve and sense of responsibility as a major nation in promoting sustainable development and building a shared future for all life on Earth.

On May 12, 2026, the documentary premiered internationally on History Channel Korea. It will stream exclusively on Indonesian Dopreel OTT platform on June 12. Starting June 28, it will rebroadcast multiple times on the History Channel Japan. Broadcasts in countries such as Malaysia and Singapore are scheduled to begin in July.

SOURCE Jiangsu Broadcasting Corporation