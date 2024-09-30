International students amazed by local tradition, culture in visit to Gaoyang, CNS report

BEIJING, Sept. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Experience Gaoyang plant dyeing, visit towel factory, make tofu, sing northern Kunqu opera, and play Tai Chi. According to a report made by China News Network, an event of "international talented youth visiting Gaoyang" was sponsored and hosted by Gaoyang County of Baoding City, Hebei Province from September 19-21.

International students amazed by local tradition, culture in visit to Gaoyang

According to the China News Network report, who also co-hosted the event, ten "young foreign students" from Russia, France, Myanmar, Vietnam, Mongolia, Bangladesh and Malaysia had paid the visit to the city with an aspiration to explore the wonders of the Kunqu opera, and experience local culture and customs.

French student Guenegan Maelle, told Chinese News Network that that the experience of this visit help her better understand the local culture. "We visited the Cotton Textile Museum in Gaoyang County and some towel factories, and also experienced the making of tofu, which is so interesting."

According to Bai Juan, director of Gaoyang Wenguang Tourism Bureau, Gaoyang is not only the birthplace of northern Kunqu Opera, but also cultivated over 30,000 people practising martial arts including foot-poking Tai Chi, every day.

Russian student Igor said that was the best of his favorites. Although he had heard of this Chinese martial arts many times, he still didn't understand it at all until this Gaoyang trip. Igor told China News Network that he was so impressed by the children who performed Tai Chi at the scene.

"These three days' experiences are so valuable to me", Meng Hao, a Bangladeshi student, said, expressing the hope he could visit Gaoyang again sometime in the future and learn more about the Chinese traditions and culture.

SOURCE China News Network