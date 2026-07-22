Internationally Acclaimed Malaysian Pianist Magdalene Ho Inspires Next Generation Through TalentCorp's MyHeart Initiative

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, July 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Internationally acclaimed Malaysian pianist Magdalene Ho returned to Malaysia to inspire the next generation of musicians through In Conversation with Magdalene Ho: Lecture-Recital, organised by Talent Corporation Malaysia Berhad (TalentCorp) under its Malaysia@Heart (MyHeart) initiative at Universiti Teknologi MARA (UiTM), Shah Alam.

Senior Lecturer of Faculty of Music, Universiti Teknologi MARA (UiTM), Associate Professor Dr. Yeoh Pei- Ann and Magdalene Ho at Dewan Seri Budiman, UiTM during In Conversation with Magdalene Ho: Lecture-Recital on 17 July 2026

During her visit to Malaysia, Magdalene engaged with more than 300 students, educators, musicians and members of the public through performances, conversations and shared learning held at UiTM and the UCSI Institute of Music, offering participants the opportunity to learn from one of Malaysia's most accomplished young classical musicians.

TalentCorp GCEO, Ms Biruntha Mooruthi, said that Malaysia's global talent community remains a valuable national asset. The effort to connect Malaysians abroad with opportunities to contribute to the nation reflects the MADANI Government's commitment to leveraging the expertise of Malaysians, wherever they may be, for the country's continued development.

"In line with the aspirations of Malaysia MADANI, the Government, through the Ministry of Human Resources (KESUMA) and TalentCorp continues to strengthen ties between Malaysia and its global Malaysian talent community. Through MyHeart, we create opportunities for accomplished Malaysians around the world to contribute their expertise, share international perspectives and inspire future generations here at home.

"Every opportunity for Malaysians abroad to share their expertise strengthens our nation's talent ecosystem," she said.

Magdalene's participation is part of the MADANI Government's efforts, through KESUMA and TalentCorp, under the MyHeart initiative, which connects accomplished Malaysians around the world with opportunities to contribute their expertise and global perspectives back to Malaysia through collaborations across research, education, technology, the creative industries and other strategic sectors.

Through performances and an interactive conversation, participants gained first-hand insights into Magdalene's journey as an internationally acclaimed musician, while learning about the resilience, dedication and lifelong learning required to build a successful global career. The session also encouraged young Malaysians to pursue their aspirations with confidence while remaining connected to their roots.

At just 22, Magdalene is currently pursuing a Bachelor of Music at the Royal College of Music, London, on a full scholarship. She won the 2023 Clara Haskil International Piano Competition before becoming the first female recipient of the International German Piano Award in 2024, establishing herself as one of Malaysia's most accomplished young classical musicians.

Magdalene's visit also brought together Malaysian musicians based in Malaysia and abroad through a chamber recital featuring Malaysian diaspora cellist Sinjo Yap and Malaysian violinist Alyssa Chong.

Together with previous MyHeart engagements featuring internationally acclaimed Malaysians such as AI expert Prof. Dr. Saberi Mohamad and musician Vincent Ong, the collaboration reflects TalentCorp's ongoing efforts to connect global Malaysian talent with opportunities to contribute back home.

Magdalene said, "I was really happy to be able to perform in Malaysia again after being away for nearly three years. It was wonderful to collaborate with talented local musicians and connect with students and the wider community through music. I am grateful to TalentCorp and Rondo Production for creating this opportunity and making the entire experience so meaningful.

"The visit also gave me the chance to reconnect with family and friends I had not seen in years. I hope the conversations and performances encourage more young Malaysians to pursue their aspirations while staying connected to home," she said.

For more information on MyHeart by TalentCorp, visit www.myheart.my.

SOURCE Talent Corporation Malaysia Berhad