TalentCorp Launches Largest Wanita MyWira WIN Cohort to Strengthen Malaysia's Future Women Leaders

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, July 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Talent Corporation Malaysia Berhad (TalentCorp), the strategic think tank under the Ministry of Human Resources (KESUMA), has launched the largest cohort of its Women-Industry Network (WIN) under the Wanita MyWira initiative, bringing together 500 young Malaysian women to strengthen the country's future leadership pipeline and support greater women's participation in the workforce.

Biruntha Mooruthi, TalentCorp GCEO together with 12th Cohort Women Industry Network (WIN) Participants

Officially launched on 27 June at IDCC Shah Alam, the five-week mentoring programme selected 500 participants from more than 700 applicants, making it the largest WIN cohort since the programme was introduced in 2021.

The cohort comprises final-year university students, fresh graduates and young professionals from more than 50 universities, TVET institutions and vocational colleges nationwide. Participants will be mentored by 61 accomplished leaders and professionals from across industries, gaining practical guidance, career insights and valuable professional networks.

Designed to prepare women for long-term career success, WIN equips participants with leadership, communication and workplace skills while providing exposure to industry perspectives and real-world career experiences. The programme places particular emphasis on supporting women pursuing careers in STEM, TVET and technical fields.

TalentCorp Group CEO, Ms Biruntha Mooruthi, said empowering more women to succeed in the workforce is essential to strengthening Malaysia's talent pipeline and long-term economic competitiveness.

"Malaysia cannot fully realise its talent potential if women continue to face barriers to career progression and leadership opportunities. Through WIN, we are connecting emerging talent with experienced industry leaders who can provide guidance, encouragement and practical insights to help more women build meaningful and sustainable careers.

"As KESUMA's strategic think tank, TalentCorp is committed to translating national workforce priorities into practical initiatives that strengthen Malaysia's talent ecosystem. WIN reflects our belief that when women are given the right opportunities, support and networks, they are better positioned to lead, innovate and contribute to the country's future growth," she said.

The programme supports the MADANI Government's aspiration of increasing Malaysia's female labour force participation rate to 60 per cent by 2030 under the MADANI Economy framework. By strengthening women's career readiness and leadership capabilities, WIN contributes towards building a more inclusive, productive and resilient workforce.

Since its introduction in 2021, WIN has grown into a national platform connecting aspiring women professionals with industry leaders, human resource practitioners, executive coaches and experienced women leaders. Alumni continue to credit the programme with helping them build confidence, expand their professional networks and navigate their careers with greater purpose.

Yang Arnieda Azaman, a WIN Cohort 1 alumna and now Managing Director of Bayu Ignitra Sdn Bhd, described WIN as a turning point after taking a career break.

"WIN transformed my career journey. Through mentorship and a supportive community, I rebuilt my confidence, strengthened my communication skills and found the courage to lead again. Today, I lead my own company and hope to inspire more women to pursue their career aspirations with confidence."

Meanwhile, Lye Kemin, a WIN Cohort 11 alumna and STEM student, said the programme gave her the confidence to transition from university into the professional world.

"The greatest impact WIN had on me was shifting my mindset from uncertainty to confidence. With the guidance of my mentor and the support of an inspiring community of women, I feel far more prepared to take the next step in my career."

For Siti Rawiah Zulkipli, a WIN Cohort 9 alumna, the programme provided a safe and supportive environment to grow both personally and professionally.

"WIN changed the way I see both the world and myself. It taught me the importance of values, communication, empathy and courage in making decisions, not only in my career but also in everyday life."

TalentCorp will continue expanding the WIN alumni network and strengthening partnerships with industry to create more opportunities for women to develop leadership capabilities, build meaningful professional connections and pursue careers in high-growth sectors.

The graduation ceremony for the 12th WIN Cohort is scheduled to take place on 27 July 2026.

For more information, please visit www.talentcorp.com.my/win.

SOURCE Talent Corporation Malaysia Berhad