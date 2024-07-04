Invitation to presentation of EQT AB's Half-year Report 2024

STOCKHOLM, Sweden, July 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- EQT AB's Half-year Report 2024 will be published on Thursday 18 July 2024 at approximately 07:00 CEST. EQT will host a conference call at 08:30 CEST to present the report, followed by a Q&A session.

The presentation and a video link for the webcast will be available here from the time of the publication of the Half-year Report.

To participate by phone and ask questions during the Q&A, please register here in advance. Upon registration, you will receive your personal dial-in details.

The webcast can be followed live here and a recording will be available afterwards.

Information on EQT AB's financial reporting

The EQT AB Group has a long-term business model founded on a promise to its fund investors to invest capital, drive value creation and create consistent attractive returns over a 5 to 10-year horizon. The Group's financial model is primarily affected by the size of its fee-generating assets under management, the performance of the EQT funds and its ability to recruit and retain top talent.

The Group operates in a market driven by long-term trends and thus believes quarterly financial statements are less relevant for investors. However, in order to provide the market with relevant and suitable information about the Group's development, EQT publishes quarterly announcements with key operating numbers that are relevant for the business performance (taking Nasdaq's guidance note for preparing interim management statements into consideration). In addition, a half-year report and a year-end report including financial statements and further information relevant for investors is published. Finally, EQT also publishes an annual report including sustainability reporting.

Contact

Olof Svensson, Head of Shareholder Relations, +46 72 989 09 15

EQT Shareholder Relations, [email protected]

Rickard Buch, Head of Corporate Communications, +46 72 989 09 11

EQT Press Office, [email protected], +46 8 506 55 334

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/eqt/r/invitation-to-presentation-of-eqt-ab-s-half-year-report-2024,c4010928

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/87/4010928/2900563.pdf Invitation to presentation of EQT ABâ€™s Half-year Report 2024 https://news.cision.com/eqt/i/eqt-ab-group,c3317352 EQT AB Group

SOURCE EQT