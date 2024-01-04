Invitation to presentation of EQT AB's Year-end Report 2023

STOCKHOLM, Jan. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- EQT AB's Year-end Report 2023 will be published on Thursday 18 January 2024 at approximately 07:00 CET. EQT will host a conference call at 08:30 CET to present the report, followed by a Q&A session.

The presentation and a video link for the webcast will be available here from the time of the publication of the Year-end Report.

To participate by phone and ask questions during the Q&A, please register here in advance. Upon registration, you will receive your personal dial-in details.

The webcast can be followed live here and a recording will be available afterwards.

Information on EQT AB's financial reporting

The EQT AB Group has a long-term business model founded on a promise to its fund investors to invest capital, drive value creation and create consistent attractive returns over a 5 to 10-year horizon. The Group's financial model is primarily affected by the size of its fee-generating assets under management, the performance of the EQT funds and its ability to recruit and retain top talent.

The Group operates in a market driven by long-term trends and thus believes quarterly financial statements are less relevant for investors. However, in order to provide the market with relevant and suitable information about the Group's development, EQT publishes quarterly announcements with key operating numbers that are relevant for the business performance (taking Nasdaq's guidance note for preparing interim management statements into consideration). In addition, a half-year report and a year-end report including financial statements and further information relevant for investors is published. Finally, EQT also publishes an annual report including sustainability reporting.

Contact

Olof Svensson, Head of Shareholder Relations, +46 72 989 09 15

EQT Shareholder Relations, [email protected]

Rickard Buch, Managing Director, Communications, +46 72 989 09 11

EQT Press Office, [email protected], +46 8 506 55 334

About EQT

EQT is a purpose-driven global investment organization focused on active ownership strategies. With a Nordic heritage and a global mindset, EQT has a track record of almost three decades of developing companies across multiple geographies, sectors and strategies. EQT has investment strategies covering all phases of a business' development, from start-up to maturity. As of 17 October 2023, EQT had EUR 232 billion in total assets under management (EUR 128 billion in fee-generating assets under management), within two business segments – Private Capital and Real Assets.

With its roots in the Wallenberg family's entrepreneurial mindset and philosophy of long-term ownership, EQT is guided by a set of strong values and a distinct corporate culture. EQT manages and advises funds and vehicles that invest across the world with the mission to future-proof companies, generate attractive returns and make a positive impact with everything EQT does.

The EQT AB Group comprises EQT AB (publ) and its direct and indirect subsidiaries, which include general partners and fund managers of EQT funds as well as entities advising EQT funds. EQT has offices in more than 20 countries across Europe, Asia and the Americas and has more than 1,800 employees.

More info: www.eqtgroup.com

Follow EQT on LinkedIn, X, YouTube and Instagram

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/87/3903932/2522396.pdf Invitation to presentation of EQT ABâ€™s Year-end Report 2023 https://news.cision.com/eqt/i/eqt-ab-group,c3255301 EQT AB Group

SOURCE EQT