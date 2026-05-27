iQIYI Celebrates Phenomenal Success of 'Running Man Thailand,' Shattering Records with 6.85 Billion Cross-Platform Impressions Globally to Solidify Its 'King of Variety' Status

SINGAPORE, May 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- iQIYI Original 'Running Man Thailand' has officially wrapped up its inaugural season, cementing its place in entertainment history. The Thai adaptation of the legendary variety franchise has sent shockwaves across the region by uniting seven of Thailand's top-tier talents Oat Pramote, Jeff Satur, Ink Waruntorn, Tay Tawan Vihokratan, NuNew Chawarin Perdpiriyawong, Pongsatorn Jongwilas and Daou Pittaya. The star-studded lineup successfully generated unprecedented entertainment value, turning the project into the year's ultimate success story. By triggering massive online fervor, the show has solidified its status as a premium content powerhouse, capturing modern consumer mindshares across all dimensions.

Mr. Dinesh Ratnam - Senior Managing Director, Southeast Asia of iQIYI, shared insights into this monumental milestone: "Throughout its broadcast, Running Man Thailand has proven the undeniable power of localized, high-quality content in capturing mass audiences. By building a robust entertainment ecosystem, our multi-dimensional success not only reflects the overwhelming love from consumers but also showcases the capability of Thai original content to elevate to global standards. Through the Thai adaptation of the iconic 'Running Man' IP, iQIYI has also demonstrated strong capabilities in premium IP collaboration, localized content development, and cross-border production execution together with SBS Studio Prism, further reinforcing our commitment to delivering high-quality variety programming for global audiences."

Evangeline Song, GM of Commercial & Strategic Partnerships, APAC & Middle East: "Running Man Thailand has quickly positioned itself as a high-impact variety format in Thailand, combining mass entertainment appeal with strong brand integration potential. Its ability to engage audiences through humour, celebrity influence, and immersive challenges has attracted growing interest from brands seeking deeper consumer connection beyond traditional advertising."

Unveiling 4 Key Highlights of iQIYI Original "Running Man Thailand" Season 1 Success:

Macro-Level Omnichannel Reach

"Running Man Thailand" Season 1 generated over 6.85 billion cross-platform impressions across online & offline media, alongside more than 390 million online views and over 10 million digital engagements making it one of the most talked-about content IPs of the year.

Digital & Search Momentum

The show became the "No. 1 Most Searched Variety Show on Google Trends in 2026" and consistently ranked as the "No. 1 Trending Topic on X (Twitter) in Thailand," while also trending weekly in more than 10 countries, reflecting strong real-time audience engagement and sustained global interest.

Streaming Leadership & New User Acquisition

On streaming platforms, the series ranked as the "No. 1 Most Watched Variety Show Globally on iQIYI in 2026" and became the "No. 1 variety show of all time on iQIYI Thailand by Views, Viewers, Watch Time." The show also ranked as iQIYI Thailand's "No. 1 Variety Show for New User Acquisition," underscoring its exceptional ability to expand and attract new consumer audiences.

Global & Pan-Regional Brand Sponsorship

The show attracted leading global and pan-regional brands including OPPO, GAC AION, MAMA, Skechers, Farmhouse, The Mall Lifestore, Tourism Authority of Thailand's Amazing Thailand Initiative, Cremo, La Roche Posay and Bento through impactful in-show integrations together with "The Running Billboard" offline activation and strategic co-campaigns that highlight the platform's ability to drive sponsorship value, brand exposure and commercial impact.

With the phenomenal success of its first season, iQIYI Thailand accelerated Thailand's content ecosystem on a global scale and expanded its reach across 190 territories worldwide and guaranteed a critical landmark and a premium, high-value platform poised to create the next wave of marketing and cultural impact across the region.

Fans can relive the full excitement of iQIYI Original "Running Man Thailand" with UNCUT versions and exclusive content, available for binge-watching now on the iQIYI app and iQ.com.

SOURCE iQIYI International