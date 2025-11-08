iQIYI International Hosts iJOY 2026 Thailand in Bangkok, Unveiling Annual Content Strategy and New International Collaborations

Yang Xianghua, President of iQIYI Movie and Overseas Business Group, noted in his keynote speech that iQIYI Thailand achieved significant year-on-year growth in both membership and revenue so far in 2025, with Thailand becoming the top-grossing overseas market. Over 40 Thai dramas launched on iQIYI Thailand this year, many of which were iQIYI originals. In 2026, iQIYI plans to further increase its investment in Thailand and aims to double the number of its original Thai dramas, while advancing the "iQIYI Starship Program" to bring Chinese and Thai artists to other international markets, and co-developing premium productions with leading local studios.

At the event, iQIYI International unveiled its 2026 lineup of major C-Dramas, including "The Legend of Rosy Clouds," "How Dare You!?", "Fate Chooses You," "Southern Anecdote", "Overdo", and "Chasing Jade", covering genres from period fantasy to romance, suspense, and adventure. Among them, "Fate Chooses You" is directed by Guo Hu and stars Ren Jialun and Wang Herun, telling the fantasy love story of a cursed war spirit reborn to join forces with a cultivator in pursuit of redemption. "How Dare You!?", starring Wang Churan and Cheng Lei, is adapted from Qi Yingjun's popular novel and stands out for its comedic fusion of time-travel and modern workplace themes.

As the new flagship drama under iQIYI's Heartbeat Theater, "Speed and Love" stars Esther Yu, He Yu, and Mike Wu appeared on stage to promote both the drama and iQIYI International's Double 11 membership campaign. "Speed and Love" centers on racing and personal growth, exploring themes of trust, ambition, and self-discovery.

Li Kaichen, Vice President of iQIYI and Head of APAC and MENA, announced Esther Yu as the new iQIYI International Global Ambassador, following Bai Lu and Chen Zheyuan. As part of the "iQIYI Starship Program," she will join multiple cross-border activities to advance the global reach of Chinese-language entertainment. Set across China and Thailand.

In the local originals segment, iQIYI announced its 2026 Thai content lineup, created in collaboration with top local studios including GMMTV, Mandee Work, Idol Factory, Copy A Bangkok and others. The lineup includes titles such as "Burnout Syndrome," "Duang with You," "Peach Lover," and the "4 Elements" series among others. The "Interminable" premiered on November 7. The main cast and production team of "Unknown Lovers," "Lust," "GELBOYS 2," "Identity Zero," and the "188 Series" also appeared on stage to present their dramas and share insights from behind the scenes.

Another highlight was "Running Man Thailand," jointly produced by iQIYI and Korea's SBS Studio Prism. The show features seven popular Thai celebrities — Daou, Nunew, Phuak, Oat Pramote, Ink Waruntorn, Jeff Satur, and Tay Tawan — as the main cast, and is expected to begin filming at the end of 2025 with a 2026 premiere. The main cast and producers made their debut appearance at the event, showcasing iQIYI's expanding footprint in global entertainment collaboration.

Through iJOY 2026 Thailand, iQIYI reaffirmed its long-term commitment to innovation and cross-border creativity, reinforcing its role as a driving force in shaping Asia's entertainment ecosystem and expanding the global influence of Chinese-language content.

