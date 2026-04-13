IRIS Optronics Leads the New Era of ChLCD e-Paper

Touch Taiwan 2026 Showcases Full-Color e-Paper and Sustainable Display Future

TAIPEI, April 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- IRIS Optronics, a leader in full-color Cholesteric Liquid Crystal Display (ChLCD) e-Paper technology, took center stage at Touch Taiwan 2026 under the theme "New Era of ChLCD e-Paper." The company showcased the latest achievements across the ChLCD e-Paper supply chain and partnered with domestic and international collaborators to present cutting-edge applications spanning outdoor transportation, smart city infrastructure, and indoor retail environments.

These solutions address the growing demand for sustainable technologies from consumers, enterprises, and government sectors. During the event, IRIS Optronics also unveiled its new ecosticker™ digital photo frame, hosted an international technology forum, and held an industry network inauguration ceremony—marking a key milestone in the transition from technological innovation to ecosystem-wide collaboration.

"IRIS Optronics continues to drive innovation with ChLCD e-Paper technology at its core. At this year's Touch Taiwan, we partnered with industry leaders from Taiwan, Japan, Europe, USA, and mainland China to showcase the latest applications, attracting strong interest from sectors including healthcare, transportation, outdoor signage, and retail. With our core strengths—true full color, ultra-wide temperature range, and ultra-low power consumption—we are enabling industries to advance their sustainability goals," said Dr. Albert Liao, Chairman & CEO of IRIS Optronics. "In addition to these business opportunities, we also unveiled a smart marketing human-machine interface integrating infrared palm vein recognition, and demonstrated our stacked bistable ChLCD technology, which increases reflectance from the industry standard of 30% to 50%."

Strategic Partnerships Accelerate Commercial Deployment

In smart transportation, IRIS Optronics partnered with Askey Computer to deploy smart poles and smart bus stops, now implemented across multiple cities in Taiwan. The company also collaborated with system integrators Green Ideas Technology and GiantPlus to expand into parking meters and outdoor signage applications. In addition, panel manufacturer Solomon Goldentek Display co-exhibited a modular tiling display with IRIS Optronics, demonstrating a scalable pathway toward large-format displays using existing production lines.

In the healthcare sector, deployments at Taichung Veterans General Hospital and Taipei City Hospital demonstrated how e-Paper solutions can reduce staffing workloads and enhance real-time information accuracy. IRIS Optronics also introduced an e-Paper solution compatible with in-vehicle advertising, expanding into digital media applications for MRT and high-speed rail systems.

ecosticker™ Debut: Bringing True Full-Color e-Paper Indoors

At the exhibition, IRIS Optronics officially launched the ecosticker™ digital photo frame, extending its full-color ChLCD e-Paper technology from outdoor and public applications into indoor living spaces. This 10-inch device features extended battery duration, near-zero power consumption, and vivid full-color performance, delivering over 16 million colors—overcoming the limitations of conventional e-Paper. Weighing 955 grams and requiring no power outlet, the ecosticker™ can be easily installed in homes, galleries, and retail environments—simply hang it anywhere and visible anytime. The launch marks ChLCD e-Paper's entry into indoor applications, offering a new solution for paperless displays and energy-efficient lifestyles.

International Forum Explores the Future of ChLCD

On the opening day, IRIS Optronics hosted the "New Era of ChLCD e-Paper Forum," bringing together global experts from industry and academia to discuss emerging trends and opportunities.

Dr. Albert Liao opened the forum with a keynote titled "ChLCD Overturns The Display Application Landscape, Creating A New Blue Ocean Market," highlighting how the technology is creating new market opportunities.

Speakers included:

Dr. Asad Khan, CEO of Kent Displays (USA), on "Evolution of Cholesteric Display Technologies and The Romance With Consumer Products"

Osamu Nakahashi, Chairman of CO-WIN (Japan), on "Silent Screens Transforming Stations, Cities, and Factories: The World Opened by Cholesteric e-Paper"

Associate Professor Kishi Takahiro, University of Tsukuba (Japan), on "From Visualization to Action: Revolutionizing Risk Delivery via Next-Gen Digital Interfaces"

George Chang, Director at Askey Computer, on "e-Paper Driving New Smart City Infrastructure — Cross-Domain Implementation by Askey Computer"

Industry Network Established to Strengthen the Ecosystem

Following the forum, IRIS Optronics hosted the "ChLCD Industry Network Dinner" bringing together hundred partners across materials, manufacturing, system integration, and application sectors.

The network aims to foster collaboration, accelerate global adoption of ChLCD e-Paper, and deliver sustainable, cost-effective display solutions.

[About IRIS Optronics]

Founded in 2012 in Tainan, Taiwan, IRIS Optronics develops proprietary full-color ChLCD e-Paper technology. The company delivers ultra-wide color gamut displays, advanced optoelectronic integration solutions, and modular large-format systems. Its applications span transportation, healthcare, retail, lifestyle, art, and education—helping cities and industries transition toward sustainable "green display" solutions. Guided by its core values—Integrity, Responsibility, Innovation, and Sharing—IRIS Optronics is building a global e-Paper ecosystem, empowering partners across materials, equipment, IC design, and system integration to drive both commercial success and ESG impact.

SOURCE IRIS Optronics