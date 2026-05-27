IRIS Optronics Opens Tokyo Office and Introduces Its Latest B3-Size ChLCD Full-Color e-Paper Display for Japan's Transportation Market

TOKYO, May 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- IRIS Optronics, a leader in full-color Cholesteric Liquid Crystal Display (ChLCD) technology, today announced the official opening of its Japan office in Tokyo. To mark the occasion, the company also hosted a ChLCD e-Paper technology forum led by Chairman and CEO Dr. Albert Liao.

IRIS Optronics Establishes Office in Tokyo, Unveiling Its Latest B3-Sized Full-Color ChLCD E-Paper (Left_Chairman & CEO Dr. Albert Liao and Right_Advisor Motoyuki Kato)

The forum featured industry insights and the latest market developments shared by representatives from CO-WIN Co., Ltd., TAKEBISHI Corporation, and the Japan branch of Askey Computer Corporation. During the event, IRIS Optronics also unveiled its latest B3-size (51.5 cm × 36.4 cm) full-color ChLCD e-Paper display product, attracting nearly one hundred of Japanese customers and partners to the launch event. Through enhanced total solution offerings and strengthened customer support capabilities, IRIS Optronics continues to expand its industry presence and accelerate its global market strategy.

"IRIS Optronics has long maintained close partnerships with Japanese supply chain companies in both technology development and business operations," said Dr. Albert Liao, Chairman and CEO of IRIS Optronics. "To further strengthen our presence in the Japanese market and provide more comprehensive customer support services, we established a new office and showroom in Tokyo this year, marking our second overseas location following the establishment of our Shanghai subsidiary." During the ChLCD e-Paper forum held alongside the opening ceremony, IRIS Optronics introduced its B3-size ChLCD e-Paper display system for the first time. This display format is particularly suitable for indoor advertising applications in Japanese subway systems, railway carriages, and exhibition venues. By replacing traditional printed advertising posters with full-color, low-power, cable-free ChLCD e-Paper displays, the solution not only delivers vivid and refined color performance but also serves as an ideal green display that supports energy-saving and sustainability initiatives. The product has received strong interest and highly positive feedback from customers in Japan."

IRIS Optronics' Japan office is located in Tokyo's highly accessible Azabu-Juban business district. Together with its Shanghai subsidiary, its corporate headquarters and R&D center in Tainan, Taiwan, its Hsinchu sales office, and its Taipei system integration office, the company now operates five business locations worldwide. IRIS Optronics provides ChLCD e-Paper modules and integrated display solutions featuring more than 16 million colors, full-color performance, ultra-wide temperature resilience, and low power consumption. Its technologies are widely applied across smart outdoor transportation systems, healthcare, retail and lifestyle applications, as well as arts and education. By promoting the adoption of "green display" technologies in cities, enterprises, and everyday life, IRIS Optronics aims to gradually replace traditional paper-based displays and create sustainable value for a better future.

SOURCE IRIS Optronics