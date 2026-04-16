IRIS Optronics Unveils Ultra-High Reflectance Full-Color Cholesteric Liquid Crystal E-Paper and Novel Human-Machine Interface Display Integrating Palm Vein Pattern Recognition

TAINAN, April 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- IRIS Optronics, a leading innovator in cholesteric liquid crystal (ChLCD) display technology, has unveiled its new breakthroughs: an ultra-high reflectance full-color ChLCD e-Paper and a novel human-machine interface display integrating infrared palm vein pattern recognition.

IRIS Optronics Introduces a New Human-Machine Interface Integrated with Palm Vein Recognition, While Advancing Its Technology to Boost ChLCD e-Paper Reflectance Beyond 50% (Photo shows Dr. Albert Liao, Chairman & CEO of IRIS Optronics)

These innovations mark a significant expansion of ChLCD-based applications and were showcased at the recently concluded Touch Taiwan 2026 exhibition, where they received strong interest from multiple industry partners. In particular, the high-reflectance full-color e-Paper attracted significant attention, while the palm vein recognition-enabled interface demonstrated a new direction for secure and intelligent display applications, underscoring IRIS Optronics' continuous innovation momentum.

Breakthrough in Full-Color ChLCD Reflectance Exceeding 50%

"Full-color ChLCD e-Paper represents a rapidly emerging opportunity in the display industry. The company has continued to advance its ChLCD technology, successfully increasing display reflectance to over 50%," said Dr. Albert Liao, Chairman of IRIS Optronics. "Through precise material optimization and chirality engineering, the e-Paper fully utilizes ambient light, significantly enhancing brightness, color saturation, and readability under low-light conditions such as indoor environments, adverse weather, or dawn and dusk scenarios. This breakthrough not only improves visual performance but also expands the applicability of e-Paper in outdoor and energy-sensitive environments, opening new opportunities for sustainable display solutions."

ChLCD Integrated Palm Vein Recognition for Next-Generation Secure Interaction

Building on its proprietary full-color ChLCD platform, IRIS Optronics has introduced a new generation of human-machine interface integrating infrared palm vein pattern recognition technology.

The system retains the bistable, low-power characteristics of e-Paper while leveraging the light-transmissive properties of ChLCD to integrate infrared sensing capabilities developed in collaboration with Himax Technologies.

Palm vein biometrics utilize unique vascular patterns beneath the skin. When infrared light is emitted through the display toward the palm, deoxygenated hemoglobin in venous blood absorbs the infrared signal, enabling the system to capture a distinct vascular pattern image for identity verification.

Compared with conventional biometric methods such as fingerprint or facial recognition, palm vein patterns are extremely difficult to forge, offering a significantly higher level of security and reliability.

Once identity is verified, the system enables personalized content delivery, making it suitable for applications ranging from smart city public displays and targeted advertising to secure access control in private venues such as members-only clubs and facilities.

Advancing Smart Displays Through Integrated Ecosystem Collaboration

By integrating supply chain partners and cross-domain technologies, IRIS Optronics continues to enhance the security, energy efficiency, and intelligence of its human-machine interface solutions.

The company aims to deliver more precise and sustainable smart display technologies, positioning itself as a key enabler of next-generation AI-driven interactive display applications.

[About IRIS Optronics]

Founded in 2012 in Tainan, Taiwan, IRIS Optronics develops proprietary full-color ChLCD e-Paper technology. The company delivers ultra-wide color gamut displays, advanced optoelectronic integration solutions, and modular large-format systems. Its applications span transportation, healthcare, retail, lifestyle, art, and education—helping cities and industries transition toward sustainable "green display" solutions. Guided by its core values—Integrity, Responsibility, Innovation, and Sharing—IRIS Optronics is building a global e-Paper ecosystem, empowering partners across materials, equipment, IC design, and system integration to drive both commercial success and ESG impact.

SOURCE IRIS Optronics