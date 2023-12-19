ISO Tank Management Pte.Ltd. Has Been Recognized as a Fast Enterprise at the Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards 2023 Regional Edition

SINGAPORE, Dec. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In a dazzling celebration of regional excellence, the Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards (APEA) 2023 Regional Edition took center stage to honor outstanding businesses and visionary leaders who have played a pivotal role in propelling their enterprises to new heights on the global stage in the post-pandemic era. The prestigious event, held in Singapore, marked a momentous occasion that underscored the resilience, innovation, and unwavering commitment of Asian entrepreneurs and enterprises in the face of unprecedented challenges posed by the Covid-19 pandemic.

ISO Tank Management Pte Ltd (UEN# 201415741C), also called ISO Tank, is among the award recipients under the Fast Enterprise category in the Transportation and Logistics industry. ISO Tank was incorporated on 30 May 2014 in Singapore with its principal business description as a Non-Vessel Operating Common Carrier (NVOCC). The company's key activities include Shipping Agencies and International Freight Management and Transport.

As of January 2023, ISO Tanks's equipment base stands at 20,000 units of tank containers and has attained a position among the Top 8 in terms of fleet size globally. The company's equipment type is the standard T11 with a capacity ranging from 24KL to 26KL and a combination of Food and Chemical grades. It is constantly receiving new tank builds from China and is the largest Asia ISO Tank operator specializing in food-grade supply and transportation across Asia and Europe. Footprint-wise, its tank inventories are located across the U.S., Europe, the Middle East, and Asia Pacific regions.

Sustainable Development is a key aspect of enterprises' responsibility in the modern day, to put in place achievable goals and effective practices. With a high focus on Quality Management Systems, ISO Tank has acquired ISO9001, ISO14001, and ISO45001 as part of its ongoing efforts to meet specific business compliances relating to quality, health, safety, and environmental requirements.

ISO Tank is a trailblazer in digitalizing the ocean logistics industry. Its current system, powered by an Oracle database, efficiently handles quotation, booking, inventory, and billing. With its in-house platform and secure infrastructure, including a versatile web portal, the company caters to various stakeholders and provides vessel status updates, document retrieval, and online booking. Its automation services, deployed on the cloud and on-premise servers, streamline tasks such as reminders, integrity checks, and inventory updates, significantly reducing manual intervention.

Moving forward, ISO Tank will be developing its own IoT GPS tracking device embedded in its ISO Tank for real-time container tracking and cargo safety. The company is expanding its web portal for customer cargo tracking, leveraging data mining technologies like Microsoft Power BI for data visualization, and exploring AI advancements such as OpenAI and Auto GPT to enhance logistics-related inquiries. The company is dedicated to transforming the industry through digital innovation.

About Asia Economic Forum (AEF)

Launched in 2012, the Asia Economic Forum serves as an open platform for thought leaders, policymakers, and C-level executives to unite and shape regional initiatives to improve the well-being of communities. Please visit https://economicforum.asia/ for more information.

About Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards (APEA)

Launched in 2007, the Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards, which is organized by Enterprise Asia, is the region's most prestigious award for outstanding entrepreneurship, continuous innovation, and sustainable leadership. The Award provides a platform for companies and governments to recognize entrepreneurial excellence, hence spurring greater innovation, fair business practices, and growth in entrepreneurship. As a regional award, it groups together leading entrepreneurs as a powerful voice for entrepreneurship and serves as a by-invitation-only networking powerhouse. The program has grown to encompass 16 countries/regions and markets all over Asia. For further information, please visit www.apea.asia .

