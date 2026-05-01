Ispire Technology Inc. Schedules Fiscal Third Quarter 2026 Earnings Conference Call

LOS ANGELES, May 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ispire Technology Inc. ("Ispire" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: ISPR), a trailblazer in vaping technology and precision dosing, announced today that it will host its earnings conference call at 8:00 am ET on Thursday, May 7, 2026, to discuss the Company's financial results for its fiscal third quarter ended March 31, 2026.

To listen to the conference call, please dial in using the information below. When prompted upon dialing-in, please ask for the "Ispire Technology Call."

Date: Thursday, May 7, 2026





Time: 8:00 am ET





Dial-In Numbers: United States 844-826-3033 or International + 1-412-317-5185

This conference call will be webcast live and can be accessed by all interested parties at https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1761477&tp_key=3958311007

Please access the link at least fifteen minutes prior to the start of the call to register, download, and install any necessary audio software.

A playback will be available until 11:59 pm ET on Friday, May 21, 2026. To listen, please dial 1-844-512-2921 or 1-412-317-6671. Use the passcode 10208863 to access the replay.

About Ispire Technology Inc.

Ispire is engaged in the research and development, design, commercialization, sales, marketing and distribution of branded e-cigarettes and cannabis vaping products. The Company's operating subsidiaries own or license more than 400 patents worldwide. Ispire's branded e-cigarette products are marketed under the Aspire name and are sold worldwide (except in the U.S., People's Republic of China and Russia) primarily through its global distribution network. The Company also engages in original design manufacture (ODM) relationships with e-cigarette brands and retailers worldwide. The Company's cannabis products are marketed under the Ispire brand name primarily on an ODM basis to other cannabis vapor companies. Ispire sells its cannabis vaping hardware in the US, Europe and South Africa and it recently commenced marketing activities and customer engagement in Canada and Latin America. For more information, visit www.ispiretechnology.com or follow Ispire on Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter and YouTube.

Investor Contacts:

Brett Maas

Hayden IR

(646) 536-7331

[email protected]

James Carbonara

Hayden IR

(646)-755-7412

[email protected]

SOURCE Ispire Technology Inc.