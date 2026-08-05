SUS ENVIRONMENT Secures Two WtE Projects in Indonesia's Second Batch Selection, Accelerating Global Expansion

SHANGHAI, Aug. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SUS ENVIRONMENT (SUS Indonesia Holding Limited) has been selected as the preferred partner for two Waste-to-Energy (WtE) projects in Indonesia's second batch of commercial partner selection, following the announcement by Indonesia's sovereign wealth fund PT Danantara Investment Management (DIM) and PT Daya Energi Bersih Nusantara (Denera).

In a competitive process that drew 68 applications from 85 pre-qualified applicants worldwide, SUS ENVIRONMENT was one of the Waste-to-Energy technology providers to secure 2 projects in Indonesia's second batch of WtE partner selection. Through its investment entity SUS Indonesia Holding Limited, the company demonstrated its flexibility across different consortium structures by leading the Lampung Raya WtE project in partnership with PT Indoplas Dewata Energi, while also participating as a member in the Surabaya Raya WtE project alongside PT Bakrie Power and PT Akritas Karya Persada. These selections underscore SUS Environment's proven technical expertise in waste incineration power generation, project development capabilities and its ability to meet rigorous international standards.

These projects represent a critical step in Indonesia's national strategy to address the growing municipal waste challenge while advancing its clean energy transition. As the world's fourth most populous nation, Indonesia is turning to WtE as a strategic solution that supports both sustainable waste management and clean energy development. SUS ENVIRONMENT is well-positioned to contribute its advanced technology and extensive operational experience to support Indonesia's ecological transformation, turning municipal waste into clean, reliable energy for local communities.

The Conditional LOA mark another milestone in SUS ENVIRONMENT's internationalization strategy. Following its successful track record in China—where it operates numerous high-standard waste-to-energy plants with industry-leading efficiency—the company is now accelerating its global footprint. By partnering with established Indonesian enterprises and leveraging its deep technical capabilities, SUS ENVIRONMENT continues to strengthen its position as a competitive player in the international environmental market, committed to delivering sustainable waste management solutions across borders.

About SUS ENVIRONMENT

SUS ENVIRONMENT is the world's largest provider of waste incineration equipment and technology, as well as one of the top three investors and operators of waste-to-energy plants (low-carbon Eco-industrial parks) globally. As of December 2025, SUS ENVIRONMENT has established 11 management centers worldwide, providing environmental and energy services to over 100 million people.

*Data from the Environmental Sanitation Net Of China and public data. The statistical scope is the total design scale. The data are as of December 31, 2025.

SOURCE SUS ENVIRONMENT