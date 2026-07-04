JACK'S PLACE CELEBRATES 60 YEARS OF CULINARY HERITAGE WITH A SPECIAL "TASTE OF SINGAPORE" SELECTION

SINGAPORE, July 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Jack's Place, the pioneer homegrown Western steakhouse chain with roots dating back to 1966, proudly announces its third seasonal menu launch for July and August 2026, marking a special highlight of its landmark 60th Anniversary celebration.

To commemorate six decades of service to the local community, Jack's Place is rolling out a limited-time seasonal menu for July and August titled "A Taste of Singapore". This special culinary rollout is launched in alignment with Singapore's upcoming National Day celebrations on 9th August.

This anniversary celebration serves as a grand tribute to a heritage of flavours crafted specifically for Singapore. The curated menu brings together familiar, deeply loved local dishes that highlight the nation's vibrant culinary traditions, seamlessly integrated with the classic steakhouse comfort that has defined the brand for generations.

Six Decades of Steakhouse Excellence

Founded in 1966, Jack's Place began as a modest eatery serving quality sizzling steaks and hearty Western meals. Over the past sixty years, the brand has grown into a trusted household name across Singapore, woven into the fabric of family milestones, celebrations, and everyday gatherings. The 60th Anniversary marks a significant milestone in the brand's history, celebrating both its classic heritage and its ongoing evolution within Singapore's dynamic food and beverage landscape.

The upcoming "A Taste of Singapore" menu for July and August represents a purposeful fusion of Western culinary techniques with iconic local flavours. By reimagining traditional Singaporean staples through the lens of a classic steakhouse, Jack's Place aims to offer a nostalgic yet distinct dining experience that honors its sixty-year history of serving local palates.

An Anniversary Selection Recommended By Celebrity Chef Eric Teo

To elevate this milestone celebration, Jack's Place welcomes Celebrity Chef & Culinary Mentor Eric Teo as a featured guest for the anniversary celebration. Having closely witnessed the growth and presence of Jack's Place in the local dining scene over the decades, Chef Eric Teo serves as the guest recommender for this seasonal menu showcase.

The "Taste of Singapore" July-August seasonal menu highlights comfort-focused creations that celebrate local food heritage while maintaining the core flavours that diners have enjoyed for generations. Chef Eric Teo lends his extensive culinary expertise to endorse and recommend this specific anniversary selection, noting that these familiar flavours hold a special, enduring place in the hearts of many local diners.

The "Taste Of Singapore" Cuisine Line-Up

The "A Taste of Singapore" seasonal menu features an extensive array of individual main courses and premium sharing platters designed for group celebrations, the promotional offerings include:

1. Jack's Place Sharing Platter Sets for 2 from $63.80++ (Ala Carte & Sets)

For patrons celebrating in groups, the menu features sharing platters available as a la carte dish or as a Set for 2:

Singapore Sharing Platter with Cereal Prawns ($40.80 Ala Carte / $63.80 Set for 2): A robust assortment featuring sambal grilled dory, chicken satay accompanied with a rich peanut gravy, traditional orh-luak (oyster omelette) served with chinchalok chilli, fragrant coconut rice, and a refreshing side of achar-mesclun salad.

Deluxe Sharing Platter – Whole Lobster Feast ($60.80 Ala Carte / $83.80 Set for 2): A premium rendition of the sharing concept, anchoring the platter with a generous garlic butter lobster (±500g). The feast is rounded out with sambal grilled dory, chicken satay with peanut gravy, orh-luak with chinchalok chilli, fragrant coconut rice, and achar-mesclun salad.

When ordered as a Sharing Platter set for 2, both the Singapore Sharing Platter (with Cereal Prawns) and the Deluxe Sharing Platter (featuring the Whole Lobster Feast) come with a curated selection of appetizers, soups, drinks, and desserts.

Signature Soups: A choice of two bowls, with options including the classic Lobster Bisque or Cream of Shiitake Mushroom.

A choice of two bowls, with options including the classic Lobster Bisque or Cream of Shiitake Mushroom. Cheesy Otah Stuffed Mushrooms: A savoury starter featuring tender mushrooms stuffed with mildly spicy local otah and baked with melted mozzarella cheese.

A savoury starter featuring tender mushrooms stuffed with mildly spicy local otah and baked with melted mozzarella cheese. Mao Shan Wang Durian Choux Puffs: A decadent dessert filled with rich, creamy MSW durian pulp.

A decadent dessert filled with rich, creamy MSW durian pulp. Green Apple Lime Fizz: Two glasses of a refreshing seasonal beverage enhanced with Osmanthus Popping Jelly.

2. Jack's Place "Taste of Singapore" Seasonal Menu Main Courses

In addition to the Sharing platters, the July and August menu introduces individual main courses that highlight local-Western fusion elements:

N.Z. Tenderloin Steak with Chicken Satay ($33.80): A premium New Zealand tenderloin steak paired with tender chicken satay, served with a signature Hainanese pineapple satay sauce and a choice of two customizable side dishes.

Grandma's Beef Ragoût Spaghetti ($18.80): Comfort food featuring spaghetti sautéed with tender braised beef in a rich, slow-simmered ragoût sauce, elevated with a silky onsen egg and finished with shaved Parmesan cheese.

Hainanese Chicken Cutlet ($16.80): A golden, crunchy chicken cutlet prepared in the traditional Hainanese style, served alongside a choice of two sides.

3. Customizable Dining Sides

To complement the individual main courses, diners can select two sides for the N.Z Tenderloin Steak with Chicken Satay and Hainanese Chicken Cutlet, including:

French Fries, Mashed Potato, Signature Baked Potato, Seasonal Vegetables, Achar-Mesclun Salad.

4. Anniversary Promotions And Interactive Engagement

To enhance the dining experience throughout the July and August celebration period, there is the exclusive Add-On Special. Diners who order any promotional main course or sharing platter from the "A Taste of Singapore" menu are eligible to enjoy a 20% discount on the Cheesy Otah Stuffed Mushrooms appetiser.

Furthermore, the brand is launching an interactive Social Media Contest to engage the community. To participate, diners are invited to share their dining experiences by posting photos of their meals or celebrations at Jack's Place outlets on Facebook or Instagram. Posts must include the official tags (@jacks.place.restaurant or @eatzigourmet.bistro on Facebook; @jacksplacesg or @eatzigourmetsteakhouse on Instagram) and the hashtags #SG61, #jacksplacesg, #GoBeyond, and #eatzigourmetsteakhouse.

Three winners will be selected to receive a complimentary Singapore Sharing Platter Set for two, valued at $63.80 each. The contest closes on August 10, 2026, and winners will be announced by August 14, 2026.

Jack's Place marks its 60-year milestone, extending heartfelt gratitude to its diners and customers who have been an integral part of its journey. For latest information, please visit www.jacksplace.com.sg

Join the Celebration.

#JP60 #JacksPlaceSG #JPPepperdine

Also available for diners at Eatzi Gourmet Steakhouse & Bistro, the Halal-certified sibling restaurant of Jack's Place - located at SAFRA Yishun.

Prices stated are subject to GST taxes and services charge.

For more information, visit www.jacksplace.com.sg

Website: www.jacksplace.com.sg

Facebook: www.facebook.com/jacks.place.restaurant

Instagram: www.instagram.com/jacksplacesg

Official hashtag: #jacksplacesg

About Jack's Place

Established in 1966, Jack's Place is the trusted favourite known for its Western food. It all started when Mr. Say Lip Hai arrived in Singapore from Hainan Island and started as a cook boy with the British troops in Sembawang. There he learned how to prepare the perfect roast beef and Yorkshire pudding.

Having tasted one of Mr Say's now famous meals, a British housewife suggested he start a catering business with her husband, Jack Hunt, in his pub at Killiney Road, Jack's Place, which he started in 1966. Mr Say agreed and commenced that partnership in 1968. Shortly afterwards, Jack Hunt sold his share of the business, but his namesake 'Jack the Chef' still runs the kitchen today!

Today, Jack's Place is the trusted favourite for family and friends to enjoy great value sizzling steaks, speciality meals, and sumptuous cakes. Jack's Place is committed to serving quality food and creating memorable dining experiences in a cheerful and cosy environment for our guests.

For more information, visit www.jacksplace.com.sg.

About JP Pepperdine

JP Pepperdine is a group of restaurants that started with the popular Jack's Place Steakhouse in 1966, followed by Eatzi Gourmet divisions (Steakhouse, bakery, and catering).

What inspires JP Pepperdine is to create a unique experience for their guests. Interestingly, it is a lesson that they take from the kitchen itself. Drawing on the admirable qualities of pepper, JP Pepperdine aspires to spice up the dining experience in all ways, big and small. In big ways, JP Pepperdine will be adventurous, sizzling up the F&B scene with fresh concepts and food creations. In small ways, JP Pepperdine dedicates itself to delighting its patrons through its food, service, and ambience, so they are now the JP Pepperdine Group, named after that extraordinary spice itself.

In all that JP Pepperdine does, quality and value will always be their benchmarks. They hope that the guests take home with them a lingering fondness and the knowledge that for the price they pay, they have much more in return.

For more information, visit www.jppepperdine.com.

Issued for and on behalf of Jack's Place by Olive & Latte-ABS.

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SOURCE Jack’s Place, JP Pepperdine Group