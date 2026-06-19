Jack's Place Dedicates 60th Anniversary Charity Dinner to The Straits Times School Pocket Money Fund

SINGAPORE, June 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Popular homegrown steakhouse chain Jack's Place has announced a charitable collaboration with The Straits Times School Pocket Money Fund in celebration of its milestone 60th anniversary. Managed by parent company JP Pepperdine Group, Jack's Place will host a fundraising dinner on Friday, 31 July 2026, at its Bras Basah Complex outlet, aiming to raise $10,000 to support children and youth from low-income families.

Tickets for the event are priced at $100 nett per person. In line with the restaurant's anniversary commitment to giving back to the local community, 100% of the ticket proceeds will go directly to

The Straits Times School Pocket Money Fund. Each ticket grants admission to a buffet dinner, which includes complimentary beer and wine.

To accommodate a larger number of supporters and community donors, Jack's Place will conduct the fundraising dinner across two seatings:

First Seating: 6:30 pm – 8:00 pm

6:30 pm – 8:00 pm Second Seating: 8:30 pm – 10:00 pm

Event Details and Registration



Details Official Title Jack's Place x The Straits Times School Pocket Money Fund Raising Dinner Date Friday, 31 July 2026 Venue Jack's Place, Bras Basah Complex, #01-01 Financial Contribution $100 nett per person (100% of proceeds allocated to The Straits Times School Pocket Money Fund) Inclusions Buffet dinner with complimentary beer and wine selection Registration Link https://www.jacksplace.com.sg/jp60-st-pocket-fund/

Cheque Presentation and Beneficiary Appreciation

Following the fundraiser, a second event is scheduled for Friday, 7 August 2026, at the Jack's Place Toa Payoh outlet. This private session will be held exclusively for The Straits Times School Pocket Money Fund beneficiaries and their families. During this appreciation event, Jack's Place will formally present the $10,000 fundraising check to the leadership of The Straits Times School Pocket Money Fund.

Members of the public who wish to celebrate the 60th anniversary of Jack's Place while supporting a meaningful cause can purchase tickets via the official website.

https://www.jacksplace.com.sg/jp60-st-pocket-fund/

https://www.jacksplace.com.sg

Celebrating a 60-Year Journey

What began in 1966 with Mr. Say Lip Hai at a humble pub on Killiney Road has grown into a national legacy.

For 60 years, Jack's Place has been a trusted destination for celebrations, milestones, and everyday dining moments shared across generations.

Today, Jack's Place marks its 60-year milestone, extending heartfelt gratitude to its loyal patrons who have been an integral part of its journey.

Join the Celebration.

#JP60 #JacksPlaceSG #JPPepperdine

For more information, visit www.jacksplace.com.sg.

Website: www.jacksplace.com.sg

Facebook: www.facebook.com/jacks.place.restaurant

Instagram: www.instagram.com/jacksplacesg

Official hashtag: #jacksplacesg

About Jack's Place

Established in 1966, Jack's Place is the trusted favourite known for its Western food. It all started when Mr. Say Lip Hai arrived in Singapore from Hainan Island and started as a cook boy with the British troops in Sembawang. There he learned how to prepare the perfect roast beef and Yorkshire pudding.

Having tasted one of Mr Say's now famous meals, a British housewife suggested he start a catering business with her husband, Jack Hunt, in his pub at Killiney Road, Jack's Place, which he started in 1966. Mr Say agreed and commenced that partnership in 1968. Shortly afterwards, Jack Hunt sold his share of the business, but his namesake 'Jack the Chef' still runs the kitchen today!

Today, Jack's Place is the trusted favourite for family and friends to enjoy great value sizzling steaks, speciality meals, and sumptuous cakes. Jack's Place is committed to serving quality food and creating memorable dining experiences in a cheerful and cosy environment for our guests.

For more information, visit www.jacksplace.com.sg.

About JP Pepperdine

JP Pepperdine is a group of restaurants that started with the popular Jack's Place Steakhouse in 1966, followed by Eatzi Gourmet divisions (Steakhouse, bakery, and catering) and Yeh Ting.

What inspires JP Pepperdine is to create a unique experience for their guests. Interestingly, it is a lesson that they take from the kitchen itself. Drawing on the admirable qualities of pepper, JP Pepperdine aspires to spice up the dining experience in all ways, big and small. In big ways, JP Pepperdine will be adventurous, sizzling up the F&B scene with fresh concepts and food creations. In small ways, JP Pepperdine dedicates itself to delighting its patrons through its food, service, and ambience, so they are now the JP Pepperdine Group, named after that extraordinary spice itself.

In all that JP Pepperdine does, quality and value will always be their benchmarks. They hope that the guests take home with them a lingering fondness and the knowledge that for the price they pay, they have much more in return.

For more information, visit www.jppepperdine.com.

The Straits Times School Pocket Money Fund (STSPMF)

The Straits Times School Pocket Money Fund (STSPMF) was started in 2000 as a community project initiated by The Straits Times that provides pocket money to children from low-income families to help them through school.

Since the project inception in 2000, STSPMF has helped more than 230,000 cases of children and youths in need and disbursed more than $110m. They come from families whose per capita gross monthly household income is not more than $1000. Funds raised go towards school pocket money disbursements and support of the social and educational development of the children and youths.

A primary school pupil receives $65 a month, while a secondary school pupil receives $100 a month. Students from ITE, Junior Colleges and Polytechnics receive $125 a month.

STSPMF was established as a Trust on 20 October 2010 and received charity status on 14 November 2011 with Institution of A Public Character (IPC) status effective from 1 January 2012. It is governed by a Board of Trustees. It was awarded the Charity Transparency Award 2022 for the fund's good transparency and governance standards. For more information, please visit www.spmf.org.sg

Issued for and on behalf of Jack's Place by Olive & Latte-ABS.

For media enquiries, please contact:

Sharon Vu

Olive & Latte-Abs

https://oliveandlatte.com , https://engagevu.com

Mobile: (65) 8138 6913

Whatsapp: (65) 9832 8129

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Jack’s Place, JP Pepperdine Group