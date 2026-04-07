Japfa Food Indonesia Transforms Supply Chain Planning with RELEX

Asian protein producer goes live across nine plants, expands rollout to increase margins and improve operational control

JAKARTA, Indonesia, April 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- RELEX Solutions today announces that Japfa Food Indonesia, a subsidiary of Japfa Group, a leading pan-Asian industrial agri-food company, is upgrading its supply chain planning with RELEX's unified planning platform for retailers and manufacturers. Japfa Food Indonesia has already gone live with RELEX across nine plants in primary processing and is rolling out the solution to six additional plants by June 2026.

With a strong presence across the Indonesian livestock and protein industry, Japfa Food Indonesia manages more than 2,000 SKUs across 15 primary processing plants and 23 distribution centers, serving one of the fastest-growing consumer markets in the region. As demand for protein continues to rise, Japfa Food Indonesia identified the need to replace spreadsheet-based planning processes with a more integrated and scalable approach.

With RELEX, Japfa Food Indonesia is implementing demand planning, master planning, distribution planning, and inventory planning within a unified platform. The solution supports more accurate short- and long-term forecasting using machine learning, aligns production and cut planning with real demand, and improves visibility across plants and distribution centers.

In the first phase, RELEX supports planning across Japfa Food Indonesia's live bird operations, including optimizing cut plans to better match supply with customer demand and reduce surplus. By aligning demand, production, distribution, and inventory planning, Japfa Food Indonesia aims to improve delivery service, reduce margin erosion, and limit manual intervention in daily planning processes.

From the second half of 2026, Japfa Food Indonesia will expand the implementation to its further processing division, covering 7 plants and 58 distribution centers. The operational scope will mirror the current implementation, extending demand, master, distribution, and inventory planning capabilities across the broader network.

"RELEX experience in poultry supply chain planning stood out to us," said Nathan J. Ramadhan, Deputy Head (AVP) Supply Chain Downstream at Japfa Food Indonesia. "The team demonstrated a clear understanding of the protein industry and the complexity involved in balancing yield, service levels, and margins."

"Japfa Food Indonesia operates in one of the most complex supply environments in food production," said Stefano Scandelli, General Manager, Manufacturing and Senior Vice President, Sales at RELEX. "By connecting demand signals to production and distribution planning in one platform, the company gains the control and responsiveness needed to support growth across Indonesia."

About PT JAPFA Food Indonesia

PT JAPFA Food Indonesia is part of the JAPFA Group and provides a wide range of animal protein products, from primary protein sources such as poultry, beef, fish, and dairy, to value-added products including processed meats, yogurt, sauces, and seasonings. Through its products and services, JAPFA Food is committed to meeting the nutritional needs of the community while maintaining high standards of quality and safety.

About RELEX Solutions

RELEX Solutions provides a unified supply chain and retail planning platform that aligns and optimizes demand, merchandising, supply chain, operations, and production planning across the end-to-end value chain. We help retailers and consumer goods companies like UNFI, ADUSA, AutoZone, Coles, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar, M&S Food, PetSmart, and The Home Depot drive profitable growth across all sales and distribution channels, leading to higher product availability, increased sales, and improved sustainability. Learn more at: https://www.relexsolutions.com/customers/

SOURCE RELEX Solutions