Daiso to Enhance Demand Forecasting and Store and DC Ordering with RELEX

Leading Japanese discount retailer selects RELEX forecasting and replenishment to improve inventory accuracy and operational efficiency across domestic network

TOKYO, March 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- RELEX Solutions announces Daiso Industries Co., Ltd., one of Japan's most recognized discount retailers, has selected RELEX to improve forecasting accuracy and automate replenishment across its domestic operations. The initial phase of the project will cover store and distribution center (DC) replenishment across 4,625 stores and more than 20 DCs.

Daiso operates 5,670 stores in Japan and overseas, offering daily necessities, household goods, food and clothing at fixed, affordable prices, as well as developing many of its private-label brands in-house. As its assortment has grown to vast assortment of SKUs, Daiso identified the need for a more scalable and accurate approach to store and DC ordering.

Previously, store ordering relied on rule-based systems and the experience and judgment of store staff. This approach sometimes led to over-ordering of declining items and excess inventory at stores and distribution centers, while other products ran out of stock. The process also created a significant operational burden for store teams.

Daiso selected RELEX for its ability to manage complex supply chains on a unified platform, its experience in forecasting and replenishment across diverse product categories, including slow-moving and seasonal items, and its scalability to support future global expansion. With RELEX, Daiso will align store and SKU replenishment decisions more closely with customer demand trends and integrate those forecasts directly with distribution center planning. The objective is to reduce stockouts and waste across the supply chain, improve inventory accuracy and balance, and ease the workload for store staff.

"We selected RELEX to strengthen how we plan and execute store and DC ordering." said Aiichiro Otaka, Head of global IT at Daiso Industries Co., Ltd. "By shifting from rule-based ordering and individual judgment to a more data-driven approach, we aim to create greater consistency across our stores and provide our teams with clearer, more reliable guidance."

"We are deeply honored that Daiso, one of Japan's most recognized and rapidly growing retailers, has chosen RELEX as its supply chain management foundation," said Yuki Fukuzawa, Country Manager, Japan, RELEX Solutions. "With our AI-native capabilities, we look forward to improving operational efficiency across Daiso's domestic network and supporting its future global expansion."

About Daiso Industries Co., Ltd

Daiso Industries upholds the corporate philosophy of "Enriching people's lives around the world through single-price products – inspiring value and inspiring quality." With the ambition of becoming a global retailer originating from Japan, the company operates the brands "DAISO," "Standard Products," and "THREEPPY," offering approximately 47,000 products ranging from daily necessities to hobby and lifestyle items.

About RELEX

RELEX Solutions provides a unified, AI-native platform for retail and supply chain planning and is trusted globally for its consistently high customer satisfaction. RELEX helps retailers, manufacturers, and wholesalers optimize demand, inventory, merchandising, pricing, and supply and production planning to improve availability and efficiency at scale. Brands like ADUSA, Camco, Carhartt, COSMOS Pharmaceutical Corporation, Circle K, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar, M&S Food, PetSmart, Rituals, The Body Shop, The Home Depot, Sun Tire & Auto Service, and Vita Coco trust RELEX to increase product availability, boost sales, deliver actionable insights, improve sustainability, and drive profitable growth. Learn more at: relexsolutions.com/customers

SOURCE RELEX Solutions