Prince Retail Expands Use of RELEX to Strengthen Grocery Availability Across the Philippines

Retailer serving underserved communities to deploy diagnostics and pricing capabilities across 80 stores

MANILA, Philippines, March 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Prince Retail, a Philippine grocery retailer focused on serving underserved and provincial communities, is expanding its use of RELEX Solutions to further improve forecast accuracy, on-shelf availability, and pricing across its store network.

Prince Retail has been a RELEX customer for several years, using forecasting and replenishment capabilities alongside allocation capabilities to support store execution. Building on this foundation, the retailer will now deploy RELEX Diagnostics, including AI-assisted Diagnostics, to gain deeper visibility into supply chain performance and address issues faster using AI agent capabilities. In future phases, Prince Retail also plans to introduce pricing optimization and upgraded machine learning capabilities.

Operating 80 stores supported by 10 distribution centers, Prince Retail serves communities across a geographically diverse market where demand patterns, logistics constraints, and price sensitivity can vary widely. As the business continues to grow, the retailer saw the need for more precise root-cause analysis to help teams respond faster to forecast and availability issues.

Prince Retail selected RELEX to support this next phase, moving away from multiple technology providers to consolidate planning under a single platform that understands the grocery retail landscape in the Philippines, from regional demand variation to supply chain complexity.

With RELEX Diagnostics, Prince Retail will be able to identify what is driving forecast deviations, availability gaps, and execution challenges, allowing planners to focus on the right issues. Price optimization capabilities will support more consistent and localized pricing decisions, helping the retailer balance affordability for customers with sustainable margin performance.

"Consistent availability and competitive but affordable pricing are essential for the underserved communities we operate in," said Rina Janine Go, Chief Merchandising, Marketing, and Distribution Officer of Prince Retail. "RELEX has already helped us improve how we forecast and replenish, and diagnostics will give our teams clearer insight into where to act and how to act faster. As we expand into pricing and advanced machine learning, this next phase supports our goal of operating efficiently while serving our customers even better than we do today."

"Prince Retail was our first customer in the Philippines, and our work together now spans nearly five years," said Rod Talbot, VP Retail, APAC, RELEX Solutions. "They are a strong retailer with a clear commitment to serving communities that are often overlooked. Over time, we've built shared trust through consistent results, and we're excited to continue supporting Prince Retail as they expand their use of RELEX capabilities."

About Prince Retail

Prince Retail Group is a Philippine-based supermarket and hypermarket chain dedicated to making quality goods affordable and accessible, particularly for communities at the socio-economic base of the pyramid across the country, mainly focused on Visayas and Mindanao. Through disciplined expansion, strong supply chain capabilities, and continued investment in digital and operational systems, Prince advances inclusive growth while strengthening everyday access to essential goods for Filipino families.

About RELEX

RELEX Solutions provides a unified, AI-native platform for retail and supply chain planning and is trusted globally for its consistently high customer satisfaction. RELEX helps retailers, manufacturers, and wholesalers optimize demand, inventory, merchandising, pricing, and supply and production planning to improve availability and efficiency at scale. Brands like ADUSA, Camco, Carhartt, COSMOS Pharmaceutical Corporation, Circle K, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar, M&S Food, PetSmart, Rituals, The Body Shop, The Home Depot, Sun Tire & Auto Service, and Vita Coco trust RELEX to increase product availability, boost sales, deliver actionable insights, improve sustainability, and drive profitable growth. Learn more at: relexsolutions.com/customer

SOURCE RELEX Solutions