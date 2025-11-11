JD Logistics Co., Ltd. Earns Dual Honors at the Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards 2025 Taiwan Chapter

TAIPEI, Nov. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- JD Logistics Co., Ltd., a leading freight forwarding company in Taiwan, achieved a historic milestone at the Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards (APEA) 2025 Taiwan Chapter organized by Enterprise Asia, earning recognition in two prestigious categories: Master Entrepreneur and Corporate Excellence. These awards highlight both the extraordinary vision of its founder and General Manager, Mr. Chih-Hao Liu, and the company's outstanding performance in advancing Taiwan's logistics industry on a global scale.

Mr. Liu's entrepreneurial journey is a story of resilience and ambition. Beginning his career in 1999 as a cargo operations staff member at EVA Air, he steadily built expertise in international air freight while cultivating a strong network of industry relationships. In 2010, driven by his dream of building his own logistics company, he founded JD Logistics with just a few million in capital and a small team. Over the years, Liu led the company through turbulent times, including the COVID-19 pandemic and the U.S.-China trade war, embracing the philosophy that "Every problem is an opportunity to invent new possibilities." By securing cargo space through airline partnerships and expanding into Southeast Asia, JD Logistics helped clients navigate global disruptions and emerge stronger.

From its humble beginnings, JD Logistics has grown into one of Taiwan's top 25 air freight forwarders, employing over 60 professionals and offering a comprehensive portfolio of services, including ocean freight, customs clearance, warehousing, and integrated supply chain solutions. Its strategic focus on Taiwan-Mainland China logistics has been a key driver of growth, supported by partnerships with major airlines such as China Airlines, EVA Air, and Air China, ensuring competitive pricing and reliable cargo space.

In 2024, JD Logistics achieved an impressive revenue, reflecting more than 20% year-on-year growth. Beyond business performance, the company is deeply committed to corporate social responsibility, supporting local charities, underprivileged communities, and fostering a collaborative, high-performance culture through employee development and team-building initiatives.

The dual recognition at the APEA 2025 Taiwan Chapter reflects both the exceptional leadership of Mr. Liu and the company's unwavering commitment to excellence. From a four-desk startup to a trusted logistics partner across Asia, JD Logistics has proven that vision and innovation can redefine success in an ever-changing global landscape.

About Enterprise Asia

Enterprise Asia is a non-governmental organization in pursuit of creating an Asia that is rich in entrepreneurship as an engine toward sustainable and progressive economic and social development within a world of economic equality. Its two pillars of existence are investment in people and responsible entrepreneurship. Enterprise Asia works with governments, NGOs, and other organizations to promote competitiveness and entrepreneurial development, uplifting the economic status of people across Asia and ensuring a legacy of hope, innovation, and courage for future generations. Please visit https://www.enterpriseasia.org/ for more information.

About Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards

Launched in 2007, the Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards is the region's most prestigious award for outstanding entrepreneurship, continuous innovation, and sustainable leadership. The Award provides a platform for companies and governments to recognize entrepreneurial excellence, hence spurring greater innovation, fair business practices, and growth in entrepreneurship. As a regional award, it groups together leading entrepreneurs as a powerful voice for entrepreneurship and serves as a by-invitation-only networking powerhouse. The program has grown to encompass 16 countries/ regions and markets all over Asia. For further information, please visit www.apea.asia .

