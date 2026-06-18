JNJ International Co., Ltd. to Exhibit at Automechanika Mexico 2026, Expanding Presence in Latin America

SEOUL, South Korea, June 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- JNJ International Co., Ltd., a comprehensive automotive parts exporter, announced its participation in Automechanika Mexico 2026, which will be held from July 8 to July 10 in Mexico City, Mexico.

The company specializes in supplying a wide range of automotive parts for Korean, Japanese, Chinese, and European vehicles. Its product portfolio includes genuine parts, OEM products, and aftermarket components, providing customers with a convenient one-stop sourcing solution.

At the exhibition, JNJ International Co., Ltd. will showcase its extensive lineup of automotive components, including engine, suspension, and electrical system parts. The company will also introduce its newly launched Plan2 OEM Shock Absorber, designed to deliver reliable quality and competitive value for global markets.

Mexico serves as a strategic gateway to both North and Latin America, making it an important market for international automotive suppliers. Through its participation in Automechanika Mexico, JNJ International Co., Ltd. aims to strengthen relationships with local distributors, expand its customer base, and explore new business opportunities across the region.

"We look forward to meeting industry professionals and potential partners from across Latin America," said a spokesperson for JNJ International Co., Ltd. "This exhibition will provide an excellent opportunity to demonstrate our product competitiveness and strengthen our global business network."

SOURCE JNJ International Co., Ltd.