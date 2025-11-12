John Chuang and Onyx Healthcare Inc. Honored with Dual Wins at the Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards (APEA) 2025 Taiwan Chapter

TAIPEI, Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Onyx Healthcare Inc., a global leader in medical AI computing and healthcare device manufacturing, proudly celebrates its dual victory at the Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards (APEA) 2025 Taiwan Chapter, receiving accolades under the Corporate Excellence and Master Entrepreneur categories. This recognition reflects both the company's groundbreaking innovations in medical technology and the visionary leadership of its Global President, John Chuang.

Founded in Taiwan region, Onyx Healthcare has built a worldwide presence with hubs in the United States and Europe, offering cutting-edge medical panel PCs, surgical workstations, and telehealth terminals among others. Its solutions are deployed across operating rooms, diagnostics, critical care, and bedside care, helping hospitals digitize workflows and enhance patient safety. With a focus on integrity, clinical safety, and innovation, Onyx has become a trusted partner for healthcare providers and OEMs across North America, EMEA, and APAC.

Under John Chuang's leadership, Onyx has transformed from a 10-member startup into a global enterprise of over 350 employees. His strategic vision led to the rapid expansion of Onyx USA, where he built a network of 40+ strategic partners, driving exponential revenue growth and positioning the company as a trusted provider of FDA-certified design and manufacturing services for leading medical device firms worldwide. In 2016, Onyx was publicly listed in Taiwan under Chuang's leadership—a turning point in its journey toward global growth.

In recent years, Onyx has multiplied its global revenue eightfold, achieving consistent 16%+ annual growth. Its vertically integrated R&D and manufacturing operations ensure every product meets stringent medical safety standards, while sustainable practices, green design initiatives, and community engagement reflect the company's commitment to long-term social responsibility.

The dual recognition at the APEA 2025 Taiwan Chapter underscores Onyx's mission to empower smarter, safer healthcare through innovation and teamwork. With Chuang's visionary leadership and the company's relentless focus on quality and patient outcomes, Onyx continues to shape the future of medical technology worldwide.

About Enterprise Asia

Enterprise Asia is a non-governmental organization in pursuit of creating an Asia that is rich in entrepreneurship as an engine toward sustainable and progressive economic and social development within a world of economic equality. Its two pillars of existence are investment in people and responsible entrepreneurship. Enterprise Asia works with governments, NGOs, and other organizations to promote competitiveness and entrepreneurial development, uplifting the economic status of people across Asia and ensuring a legacy of hope, innovation, and courage for future generations. Please visit https://www.enterpriseasia.org/ for more information.

About Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards

Launched in 2007, the Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards is the region's most prestigious award for outstanding entrepreneurship, continuous innovation, and sustainable leadership. The Award provides a platform for companies and governments to recognize entrepreneurial excellence, hence spurring greater innovation, fair business practices, and growth in entrepreneurship. As a regional award, it groups together leading entrepreneurs as a powerful voice for entrepreneurship and serves as a by-invitation-only networking powerhouse. The program has grown to encompass 16 countries/ regions and markets all over Asia. For further information, please visit www.apea.asia .

SOURCE Enterprise Asia