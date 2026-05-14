PhotonPay Completes its First Live Agentic Payment Together with Mastercard

HONG KONG, May 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PhotonPay, a next-generation financial operating system, today announced a milestone in agentic transaction together with Mastercard, marking a significant step in the exploration of AI-driven financial infrastructure in Hong Kong.

PhotonPay announced a milestone in agentic transaction together with Mastercard.

In a live operational demonstration, a PhotonPay tokenized card was securely provisioned for use by an AI agent, which autonomously initiated and completed a real-world payment transaction on behalf of a user. In this end-to-end use case, the AI agent identified, selected, and booked a ride via hoppa — a global mobility provider — from Southside By Ovolo to Ocean Park Hong Kong, seamlessly executing the transaction within the test flow.

The programmable financial infrastructure of PhotonPay provides the underlying foundation for the solution, leveraging real-time settlement capabilities and native API orchestration to enable millisecond-level responsiveness for financial instructions. With Mastercard Agent Pay, Mastercard provides authentication and security mechanisms for transactions initiated by AI agents. Throughout the transaction process, user authorization, identity verification, and data protection are effectively enforced, establishing a strong foundation for the compliant and secure adoption of agentic payments.

"This milestone represents a meaningful step forward in the commercialization of agentic payments," said Gabriel, Global Head of Financial Institutions at PhotonPay. "Through close work with partners such as Mastercard, we are connecting intelligent decision-making with reliable financial execution — enabling AI agents to operate with the same trust and assurance as conventional payment flows, while delivering the speed and flexibility that programmable money enables."

Looking ahead, PhotonPay is deepening its investment in agentic payment infrastructure, with a strategic focus on building a programmable financial layer natively integrated with global payment networks.

By converging real-time settlement, on-demand liquidity, and API-native orchestration, PhotonPay positions AI agents to dynamically route transactions, optimise foreign exchange execution, and complete payments with minimal friction. This hybrid architecture is designed to establish a unified execution layer — one in which value moves with the same speed and fluidity as information itself.

Building on this foundation, PhotonPay is collaborating with leading networks like Mastercard to establish the standards and trust frameworks necessary for global agentic commerce. This synergy bridges programmable, digital-native capabilities with the regulatory rigor and security of established financial infrastructure—creating a reliable operating system designed to empower the agentic economy.

About PhotonPay

PhotonPay is a next-generation financial operating system built for global infrastructure. Designed for modern enterprises and platforms, PhotonPay enables businesses to send, receive, convert, and settle funds across multiple rails — through a single, compliance-first integration. With coverage spanning 200+ countries and territories and regulatory authorisations secured across key global markets, PhotonPay is redefining how value moves in the agentic economy — serving as the financial execution layer for a world of autonomous commerce.

For more information, visit [www.photonpay.com].

SOURCE PhotonPay