Redefining the Standard: PhotonPay Earns Triple Recognition from Mastercard

HONG KONG, May 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PhotonPay, a next-generation financial operating system, announces it has received three prestigious awards at the Mastercard Partner's Annual Awards Dinner 2026. This triple distinction — spanning New Mastercard Product Launch (Physical Card), New Service Launch (MDES Enablement), and New Service Launch (Consulting Services) — marks a significant milestone in PhotonPay's evolution from a payment enabler to a comprehensive infrastructure partner for global businesses.

PhotonPay Earns Triple Recognition from Mastercard

Addressing a fundamental need in global B2B commerce, the PhotonPay Physical Card gives businesses a direct, frictionless way to put their funds to work across 200+ countries and regions. Leveraging the extensive Mastercard network, the card is accepted worldwide and engineered to meet the financial demands of businesses operating at scale.

Since launching its physical card program in 2025, PhotonPay has continued to expand its card capabilities at pace. The PhotonPay Card gives businesses real-time visibility into spending across individuals, teams, and subsidiaries — with granular controls over card limits and expenses at every level. Security is built in from the ground up, with 3D Secure authentication and a pricing model that significantly reduces foreign transaction fees. Backed by flexible APIs for programmatic customization, PhotonPay delivers a card issuing platform that scales with the complexity of global business operations.

PhotonPay's recognition for MDES Enablement reflects its deep integration with the Mastercard Digital Enablement Service — bringing tokenization capabilities that sit at the core of today's digital payment infrastructure. Through this integration, both virtual and physical cards can be provisioned into Apple Pay and Google Pay within seconds, ready for immediate use. Cardholders gain the flexibility to pay anywhere Mastercard card is accepted, with every transaction secured by tokenization and protected against fraud.

The award for Consulting Services recognizes the depth of collaboration between PhotonPay and Mastercard. Through dedicated expert guidance from Mastercard's Data and Services team, PhotonPay has gained deeper insight into card product design, program best practices, and the full breadth of Mastercard's capabilities — enabling PhotonPay to build more robust, compliant, and competitive card solutions for its clients worldwide.

"This recognition is a reflection of the trust that Mastercard has placed in us — and the standard we hold ourselves to," said Lewison, Founder and CEO of PhotonPay. "Our focus has always been on building financial infrastructure that gives global businesses the tools to operate, scale, and compete without borders."

PhotonPay extends its gratitude to Mastercard for their continued partnership and recognition. As the global payments landscape continues to evolve, PhotonPay remains committed to deepening its capabilities across card issuance, digital enablement, and beyond — building the infrastructure that the next era of global commerce demands.

About PhotonPay

PhotonPay is the next-generation financial operating system built for global infrastructure. Designed for modern enterprises and platforms, PhotonPay enables businesses to send, receive, convert, and settle funds across multiple rails — through a single, compliance-first integration. With coverage spanning 200+ countries and territories and regulatory authorisations secured across key global markets, PhotonPay is redefining how value moves in the agentic economy — serving as the financial execution layer for a world of autonomous commerce.

For more information, visit [www.photonpay.com].

SOURCE PhotonPay