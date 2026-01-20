Jungheinrich Launches New Value Brand 'AntOn by Jungheinrich' in Asia-Pacific

BANGKOK, Jan. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Jungheinrich, today, announced the Asia-Pacific launch of "AntOn by Jungheinrich", a new value-focused material handling brand designed for businesses seeking reliable, straightforward, and cost-effective solutions for everyday operations.

AntOn by Jungheinrich combines proven reliability and German safety standards with local service in Thailand, delivering a cost-effective material handling solution backed by Jungheinrich's established service and parts network. The offering ensures Thai businesses continue to benefit from trusted service support that underpins the company's wider portfolio, delivering reliability, confidence, and peace of mind across daily operations.

The initial AntOn portfolio includes CBH 2.0, CBM 2.5, 3.0 and 3.5 Tonne electric forklifts, delivering strong load capacities of 2,000 kg, 2,500 kg, 3,000 kg and 3,500 kg, travel speeds up to 17 km/h, and advanced lithium-ion batteries for rapid charging and extended operation, long service life, and minimal maintenance for reliable, efficient material handling in APAC markets. The compact PTL 1.5 pallet truck features a 1,500 kg load capacity, and an additional battery slot for continuous performance. The portfolio is set to expand towards a full product range in the future.

The launch responds to strong growth in the Asia-Pacific material handling "value" segment, which is projected to expand at 8.1% by 2030. Thailand, in particular, is rapidly emerging as a strategic logistics and manufacturing hub in Southeast Asia. Logistics contributes approximately 13–14% of Thailand's GDP, supported by major infrastructure initiatives. The official launch of AntOn by Jungheinrich will take place in Bangkok in March 2026, followed by industry, customer, and partner roadshows across Thailand from April.

"The AntOn by Jungheinrich brand is a new product line combining ease of use, reliability and cost-effectiveness," said Nadine Despineux, Member of the Board of Management, Sales at Jungheinrich. "We are specifically targeting companies that are looking for cost-effective and straightforward solutions for typical warehouse and transport requirements."

"With more than 70 years of material handling expertise, Jungheinrich delivers end-to-end solutions supported by an established parts and service network across Asia-Pacific," said Manojit Acharya, Vice President, Jungheinrich APAC.

For more information on the AntOn by Jungheinrich range, please visit: www.jungheinrich.co.th. Interested in becoming an AntOn distributor? Please contact us directly at [email protected]

