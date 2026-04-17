JustCo debuts in Manila with a landmark opening at Pioneer House BGC, raising the benchmark for flexible workspaces

MANILA, Philippines, April 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- JustCo, Asia's leading flexible workspace provider, today announced its entry into the Philippines with the grand opening of JustCo Pioneer House BGC on 4 May 2026. Occupying Levels 18 and 19 of Bonifacio Global City's newest landmark, this new location is engineered to empower Manila's dynamic IT-BPM and tech sectors—from scaling startups to global enterprises.

JustCo Pioneer House BGC: Premium flexible office space in the heart of Manila.

With this expansion, JustCo now operates across fourteen major gateway cities in Asia Pacific through a diversified three-brand portfolio: the flagship premium "JustCo"; the luxury hospitality concept "THE COLLECTIVE"; and the essentials-focused "the boring office."

"Manila has emerged as APAC's fastest-growing flexible workspace market, and JustCo is here to accelerate that momentum," said Mr. Kong Wan Sing, CEO of JustCo. "As businesses increasingly prioritize hybrid work and employee well-being, we offer a professional sanctuary that blends premium wellness features with the agility modern firms demand. Our plug-and-play setups allow companies to avoid high capital expenditures while enjoying the ease of scaling. Backed by over a decade of leadership across Asia, we are providing the definitive speed-to-market advantage for businesses to remain lean and adaptable."

A Sustainable, High-Performance Sanctuary at Manila's Ultimate Address

Housed within a LEED Gold certified and WELL Gold Pre-certified landmark, JustCo Pioneer House BGC sets a new benchmark for flexible workspaces. The building's elite infrastructure—featuring high-performance glazing, sophisticated access systems, and EV charging stations—is complemented by a curated mix of ground-floor retail and lifestyle amenities. Situated in the high-energy heart of BGC, the flagship offers immediate access to Bonifacio High Street, premier malls, and lush urban parks, placing world-class dining and leisure just steps from the office.

Inside, JustCo has engineered a professional sanctuary inspired by the Filipino spirit of Bayanihan, a culture of collective support and shared progress. This ethos is reflected in a refined environment that balances privacy, collaboration, and high-performance productivity.

Strategic Workspace Solutions for Every Business Lifecycle

JustCo offers a frictionless ecosystem designed to support scaling businesses and global enterprises:

Move-in Ready Private Offices: Secure, fully furnished suites for teams of all sizes. Launch operations instantly in BGC without the burden of traditional leases or high upfront costs.





Secure, fully furnished suites for teams of all sizes. Launch operations instantly in BGC without the burden of traditional leases or high upfront costs. Bespoke Enterprise Solutions: High-spec, fully branded headquarters tailored for large-scale IT-BPM clients, featuring dedicated entrances and specialized operational layouts.





High-spec, fully branded headquarters tailored for large-scale IT-BPM clients, featuring dedicated entrances and specialized operational layouts. Regional Mobility : Agile memberships provide access to coworking spaces and collaborative lounges across 50+ locations in major hubs, including Singapore, Bangkok, Tokyo, and Seoul.





Smart Business Infrastructure: A professional environment equipped with enterprise-grade IT, video-conference-ready rooms, soundproof booths, and premium reception services.

Launch of JustCo Pioneer House BGC marks only the beginning of our journey in the Philippines. Since the start of the year, the company has opened new locations in Bengaluru, Gurugram, Kuala Lumpur, Singapore and Taipei. Looking ahead, JustCo has confirmed additional openings in Mumbai, Seoul and Yokohama.

Tour Availability & Booking: JustCo Pioneer House BGC is now inviting business leaders to experience the future of work in Manila. To schedule a complimentary tour, please visit: https://www.justcoglobal.com/en-ph/centre/justco-pioneer-house/

About JustCo

JustCo is region's Asia's leading flexible workspace partner, helping to connect businesses, people and ideas through intelligent and flexible workspace planning and solutions. We offer a growing portfolio of brands that serve the flexible workspace needs of the modern workforce – THE COLLECTIVE (luxury), JustCo (premium), and the boring office (essentials). Founded in 2011 and headquartered in Singapore, we operate centres across 14 gateway cities in the region.

An award-winning organisation consistently recognised as a Great Place to Work, JustCo creates high-quality, tech-enabled work environments that enable flexibility and productivity. Beyond workspaces, JustCo partners with landlords to enhance asset value through flexible space solutions and building activation.

Discover more at www.justcoglobal.com

SOURCE JustCo