JustCo Enters Malaysia: Powering Malaysia's Digital Future with Premium Flexible Workspace at Menara Hap Seng 3

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, April 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- JustCo, Asia's leading flexible workspace provider, today announced its strategic entry into the Malaysian market with the grand opening of JustCo Menara Hap Seng 3, Level 23 on 4 May 2026. This expansion marks a major milestone as JustCo now operates across fourteen major gateway cities in the region through a diversified three-brand portfolio: the flagship premium "JustCo"; the luxury hospitality concept "THE COLLECTIVE"; and the essentials-focused "the boring office."

JustCo Menara Hap Seng 3: Premium flexible workspace and private office suites now available in KL CBD.

Located in the heart of Kuala Lumpur's CBD, Menara Hap Seng 3 is a World-Class Sustainable Masterpiece. As a FIABCI World Prix d'Excellence winner, certified LEED Gold, GBI, and MSC Tier 1, the building represents the peak of sustainability and tech-readiness. JustCo has handpicked this super-prime, Grade A location— perfectly positioned within reach of the iconic Petronas Twin Towers and KLCC—to empower businesses of all sizes, from scaling SMEs to global enterprises, to thrive within the city's most prestigious address.

"We are seeing a 'flight to quality' in Malaysia as businesses prioritize agility and capital efficiency," said Mr. Kong Wan Sing, CEO of JustCo. "At Menara Hap Seng 3, we are providing more than an office; it is a strategic home base within a world-class, MSC-status landmark. Our mission is to empower everyone from local SMEs to global firms with a borderless network that allows them to scale seamlessly while remaining lean."

A "Tropical Oasis" in the Urban Jungle

Designed as a "Tropical Oasis," JustCo Menara Hap Seng 3 is a biophilic retreat that brings the serenity of nature into a high-performance environment. The interior mirrors the building's own world-record vertical green wall, creating a wellness-focused workspace that balances institutional-grade infrastructure with refreshing, organic design. This sustainable setting ensures that employee well-being is at the forefront of the daily work experience.

High-Spec Solutions for the Modern Workforce

The new location provides a comprehensive ecosystem of workspace products designed for frictionless productivity:

Move-in Ready Private Offices: Secure, fully furnished, and IT-ready suites that allow businesses to establish a presence in the CBD instantly without the burden of traditional renovation or high capital costs.





Secure, fully furnished, and IT-ready suites that allow businesses to establish a presence in the CBD instantly without the burden of traditional renovation or high capital costs. Dynamic Coworking Areas: Meticulously designed hot-desking zones and collaborative lounges that foster high-level professional networking and cross-border community engagement.





Meticulously designed hot-desking zones and collaborative lounges that foster high-level professional networking and cross-border community engagement. Tech-Enabled Meeting Rooms: A suite of soundproof, video-conference-ready spaces equipped with the latest smart-office technology for seamless global collaboration.





A suite of soundproof, video-conference-ready spaces equipped with the latest smart-office technology for seamless global collaboration. Secured Global IT Infrastructure: Members benefit from premium, enterprise-grade business infrastructure, featuring highly secured and private global IT networks, high-speed fiber internet, and soundproof phone booths for confidential calls.





Members benefit from premium, enterprise-grade business infrastructure, featuring highly secured and private global IT networks, high-speed fiber internet, and soundproof phone booths for confidential calls. Agile Membership & Regional Mobility: Flexible hot desking and collaborative lounges for hybrid teams. Membership includes seamless access to over 50 JustCo locations across major hubs like Singapore, Bangkok, Gurugram, Tokyo, Seoul, and Sydney.

JustCo Menara Hap Seng 3 marks a key milestone in our mission to provide versatile, premium workspaces. As we actively explore further strategic locations across Malaysia to meet rising demand, our global footprint continues to scale. Following recent openings in Bengaluru, Gurugram, Manila, Singapore, and Taipei, JustCo's pipeline remains strong with additional centres in Bangkok, Tokyo, and will also be debuting in Mumbai and Yokohama, further strengthening our regional network.

Tour Availability & Booking: JustCo Menara Hap Seng 3 is now inviting business leaders to experience the future of work in Kuala Lumpur. To schedule a complimentary tour and enjoy early-bird rates, please visit: https://www.justcoglobal.com/my/centre/menara-hap-seng-3/

About JustCo

JustCo is region's Asia's leading flexible workspace partner, helping to connect businesses, people and ideas through intelligent and flexible workspace planning and solutions. We offer a growing portfolio of brands that serve the flexible workspace needs of the modern workforce – THE COLLECTIVE (luxury), JustCo (premium), and the boring office (essentials). Founded in 2011 and headquartered in Singapore, we operate centres across 14 gateway cities in the region.

An award-winning organisation consistently recognised as a Great Place to Work, JustCo creates high-quality, tech-enabled work environments that enable flexibility and productivity. Beyond workspaces, JustCo partners with landlords to enhance asset value through flexible space solutions and building activation.

Discover more at www.justcoglobal.com

SOURCE JustCo