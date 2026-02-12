JUSTCO OPENS FIRST LUXURY COWORKING SPACE IN SINGAPORE, AIMS TO DOUBLE APAC FOOTPRINT BY 2029

THE COLLECTIVE Labrador Tower marks JustCo's first luxury concept in Singapore and fifth in Asia

Official opening officiated by Mr Alvin Tan, Minister of State, Ministry of National Development & Ministry of Trade and Industry

Singapore is the first market to host all three JustCo brands serving flexible workspace needs of the modern workforce

Signed leases to open eight new coworking spaces in India, Japan, Korea, Malaysia, Philippines and Taiwan region

SINGAPORE, Feb. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- JustCo, the region's leading flexible workspace solutions provider, announced today the official opening of THE COLLECTIVE Labrador Tower, its first luxury coworking space concept in Singapore and its fifth THE COLLECTIVE location in Asia to-date, following openings in Tokyo, Osaka, Bangkok and Taipei. The opening was officiated by Mr Alvin Tan, Minister of State, Ministry of National Development & Ministry of Trade and Industry.

[Right to Left] Mr Alvin Tan, Minister of State, Ministry of National Development & Ministry of Trade and Industry, and Mr Kong Wan Sing, Founder and CEO of JustCo, at the official opening of THE COLLECTIVE Labrador Tower

Mr Kong Wan Sing, CEO of JustCo, said, "We are honoured to have Mr Alvin Tan join us at this milestone occasion. As our home market, we are immensely proud for Singapore to be the first to host all three of JustCo's brands. THE COLLECTIVE at Labrador Tower is our fifth luxury coworking location to open in the region, and represents our vision of the workplace as a refined sanctuary, where hospitality and well-being are interwoven into the rhythm of daily business."

"Together with JustCo and the boring office, we have an established portfolio of brands, we are seeking to deliver a comprehensive coworking ecosystem that caters to all market segments, and to position JustCo as a leading operator in Asia Pacific able to shape every facet of tomorrow's work through our wide network of centres."

ELEVATING WORK INTO A LIFESTYLE EXPERIENCE

This new flagship location reflects JustCo's evolution as a multi-brand operator. The company currently operates 50 locations in 10 core APAC business hubs in seven countries under three main brands: the premium "JustCo", luxury concept "THE COLLECTIVE" and the essentials-focused "the boring office".

More than an office, THE COLLECTIVE Labrador Tower is conceived as a destination where wellness, hospitality and design coexist. Situated at the intersection of Pasir Panjang and Alexandra Road, the location offers both a prestigious address and a tranquil setting where work, leisure and lifestyle flow together effortlessly.

Key highlights of the space include a nautical themed design comprising soft neutral colours, sculptural contours, and natural wood finishes, inspired by the sea and skyline which are visible from the 30th floor of the Grade A office tower. Members are also treated to abundant wellness and recreational spaces, as well as an unparalleled level of service and excellence, including thoughtfully curated amenities and hospitality-inspired experiences. Personalised concierge services, daily breakfast and evening aperitifs, and wellness programmes are also available to provide members with a unique and enriching experience.

2026 OPENINGS TO INCLUDE ENTRY INTO NEW MARKETS

"Across Asia Pacific, flexible workspace demand is being driven by a strong return-to-office push alongside multi-year secular shifts in how enterprises manage their real estate. As organisations recalibrate portfolios to support hybrid work, flex offices are becoming a core part of their strategy, particularly for premium, hospitality-led workspaces. Even in Singapore, there is still structural headroom for the industry as businesses prioritise capital efficiency, flexibility and scalable workspace solutions," Mr Kong shared.

Against this backdrop, the company plans to deepen its presence in Asia Pacific in the coming months with its debut into three geographical markets: India, Malaysia and the Philippines. The company has signed new leases to open eight new locations in the coming months under the premium "JustCo" brand and the luxury "THE COLLECTIVE" brand, in these new markets as well as within its existing key markets of Japan, Korea and Taiwan region.

THE COLLECTIVE DLF Cyberpark, JustCo's first coworking centre in India is located in the finance and technology hub of Gurugram, southwest of New Delhi, and will open later this month (February 2026). Other new centres which are scheduled to open in the coming months include:

THE COLLECTIVE Helios Business Park in Bengaluru, India;

THE COLLECTIVE Altimus in Mumbai, India;

THE COLLECTIVE Parc.1 (Tower 2) in Seoul, Korea;

JustCo at JD LUXVIEW in Taipei, Taiwan region;

JustCo at Menara Hap Seng 3 in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;

JustCo at Pioneer House in Manila, the Philippines.

The new centres follow JustCo's entry into the Vietnam market with its pioneer JustCo branded coworking space located at Riverfront Financial Centre in Ho Chi Minh City, which opened in November 2025, and THE COLLECTIVE Grand Green Osaka in Osaka, Japan, which opened in early December 2025.

PLANS TO DOUBLE APAC FOOTPRINT BY 2029

Mr Kong noted that JustCo's expansion in the region is timely as flexible offices have evolved from novelty to necessity in the region. The company aims to double its footprint by 2029.

He said, "Demand from enterprises is driving strong growth in flexible workspaces, with the addressable flex office market expanding by around 50% since 2022, outpacing the broader office sector. Yet penetration remains low at just 5%, highlighting substantial structural growth headroom across the region."

JustCo's expansion strategy is targeted at key commercial hubs in APAC and focused on high-quality office buildings in strategic locations, underpinned by its vision to become the global benchmark for flexible workspaces and to provide convenient, curated and tech-enabled workspaces tailored to the needs of the modern workforce.

About JustCo

JustCo is the region's leading flexible workspace partner, connecting businesses, people and ideas through intelligent workspace planning and innovative solutions. With a portfolio spanning three coworking brands; THE COLLECTIVE (luxury); JustCo (premium); and the boring office (essentials), JustCo serves the diverse needs of today's modern workforce. Founded in 2011 and headquartered in Singapore, the company operates coworking centres across 10 gateway cities in the Asia Pacific region.

An award-winning organisation consistently recognised as a Great Place to Work, JustCo creates high-quality, tech-enabled work environments that enable flexibility and productivity. Beyond workspaces, JustCo partners with landlords to enhance asset value through flexible space solutions and building activation. For more information, visit: justcoglobal.com

