JustMarkets Analyzes the Core Drivers Behind 2026 Gold Price Movements

HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam, July 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Global financial broker JustMarkets today released a report analyzing the gold (XAU/USD) market. The report identifies key macroeconomic drivers behind the current price correction and equips investors to respond to market shifts.

After hitting a record high above $5,595/oz in late January 2026, gold entered a volatile correction, falling to a multi-month low near $4,024/oz in mid-June. Despite traditional geopolitical support, gold continues to lose ground, a trend JustMarkets experts attribute to combined macroeconomic pressures.

Real Yields Are the Decisive Factor

Gold inherently yields no interest, making the reason many choose to trade CFDs on this precious metal instead of an interest-bearing asset quite apparent. Better-than-expected employment reports in early June, along with surprisingly hot CPI data, forced the market to pivot its expectations regarding the Fed—from cutting interest rates to holding them steady, or even raising them. As a result, real yields on US Treasury bonds climbed, and whenever interest rates rise, the appeal of non-yielding gold diminishes.

A Stronger USD Adds Pressure

Because the XAU/USD pair is denominated in US dollars, when the greenback strengthens, gold becomes relatively more expensive when purchased with other currencies, potentially leading to a decline in price-sensitive physical gold demand. When the USD index surpassed the 100 mark amid rising yields, the market fell into a "double headwind scenario," which was one of the reasons gold experienced its sharpest monthly decline since 2013 in March.

Central Bank Demand: Calm on the Surface, but Underneath...

Central banks were one of the primary drivers pushing gold prices higher between 2025 and 2026. The purchasing volume by these banks nearly doubled compared to the historical average. Recently, this activity has become more erratic as some banks, such as Türkiye, reduced their positions in Q1. However, the overall picture remains somewhat ambiguous because actual accumulation trades are often not fully disclosed in official reports.

Geopolitical Risks Carry a Dual Impact

Typically, conflict risks and instability are precisely what drive most investors toward safe-haven assets like gold. However, with the ongoing geopolitical tensions around the Strait of Hormuz, the situation has had a more negative than positive impact on the precious metal. Fears of inflation fueled by surging oil prices make it difficult for the Fed to lower interest rates, and this factor harms gold far more than the support provided by safe-haven sentiment. This demonstrates that the correlation between gold and geopolitical risk is highly context-dependent.

Implications for Gold Trading

None of these factors point to a single trend, with analysts' target prices varying widely while gold remains capable of surging hundreds of dollars on a single economic surprise. This volatility drives traders toward the XAU/USD pair, highlighting the need for fast and accurate execution and analysis.

To help traders navigate XAU/USD volatility, JustMarkets offers competitive spreads from 0 pips, leverage up to 1:3000, superior execution speed, real-time analytics, and 24/7 multilingual support.

About JustMarkets

JustMarkets is a reputable global financial broker providing multi-asset trading solutions, including Forex, precious metals CFDs, commodities, and indices. Committed to delivering a transparent, low-cost trading environment and modern technology, JustMarkets partners with investors worldwide to conquer market opportunities.

Risk Warning: For informational purposes only. Trading financial instruments involves significant risk and may not be suitable for all investors. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and trade responsibly.

SOURCE Just Global Markets Ltd