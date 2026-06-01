JustMarkets Launches Great Anniversary Contest with $50,000+ Prize Pool and Gold Rewards

HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam, June 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- JustMarkets, a trading platform with 3M+ active clients and presence in over 160 countries, will soon celebrate its 14th anniversary. To mark this milestone, the team launched a Great Anniversary Contest for both beginner and professional traders.

With a total prize fund of $50,000, the competition is open to all eligible JustMarkets clients and will run from 1 June to 31 July 2026. By participating, traders can engage in weekly draws, compete for TOP trading ranks, and unlock cash rewards. But the contest's most distinctive prize is gold – physical gold bars distributed to the 15 most active traders, scaling from 5g to 20g based on leaderboard placement.

How to Join the Great Anniversary Contest

Participation is open to all verified JustMarkets clients with at least $100 in their trading account. To enter, clients need to register for the contest through their Personal Area and trade 3+ lots during the contest period. Points are awarded based on trading activity during the contest period, with the leaderboard updated regularly throughout the nine weeks.

Existing clients can review their progress, check the live leaderboard, and find full contest rules in their Personal Area. New clients who open a live account during the contest period are also eligible to participate.

Three Ways to Win in the Competition

The Great Anniversary Contest is structured around three parallel reward streams, giving traders of all activity levels real opportunities to win throughout the nine-week event.

Way #1. Guaranteed Gold for the TOP 15. The most active traders on the leaderboard secure physical gold bars based on placement:

TOP 3: 20g of gold

TOP 8: 10g of gold

TOP 15: 5g of gold

Way #2. Weekly Lucky Draws. Every week, 5 participants who traded 3+ lots during that week win $200 each. The draws run throughout the entire contest period, giving consistent traders multiple chances to win cash rewards along the way.

Way #3. Final Lucky Draw – Tiered by Volume. At the conclusion of the contest, traders who placed 10+ lots in total are entered into a final tiered draw, with 10 winners selected per tier:

Tier 1 (100+ lots): chance to win $1,000

Tier 2 (50-99 lots): chance to win $500

Tier 3 (10-49 lots): chance to win $300

Quote from the JustMarkets Representative

"As we celebrate the 14th anniversary, we extend our gratitude to all the clients for their trust, dedication, and engagement," said the JustMarkets speaker. "The Great Anniversary Contest is our way of giving back – with gold bars, cash prizes, and weekly draws designed to recognize the trading activity of our clients. We can't wait to see this challenge in action, send the winners their deserved rewards, and celebrate our Anniversary with pride, style, and bonuses for those who matter to JustMarkets the most – our valuable traders".

For full contest rules, terms, and updates, visit https://justmarkets.com and follow them on Facebook, X, YouTube, Telegram, LinkedIn.

Risk Warning: Trading Forex and CFDs involves significant risk and can result in the loss of your invested capital. This article is for informational purposes only.

SOURCE Just Global Markets Ltd