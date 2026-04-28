JUSTMARKETS LAUNCHES BULK ORDER PROCESSING ON WEBTRADER AHEAD OF APRIL 30TH HOLIDAYS

HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam, April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bulk Order Processing is now available at JustMarkets, an internationally regulated financial broker that deals in a number of assets. The introduction of this new feature does not only increase efficiency in trading but is also a great way for Vietnamese traders to manage their investments before Reunification Day (April 30) and International Labor Day (May 1).

Bulk Order Processing makes it easy for the investor to execute hundreds of orders in one go.

During the time when the local holiday season comes and all the other markets continue to operate normally, quick position management becomes important. Bulk Order Processing makes it easy for the investor to execute hundreds of orders in one go.

Breakthrough Enhancements on WebTrader: Optimizing Trading Performance

The launch of bulk order processing on the web interface underscores JustMarkets' commitment to continuously improving user experience through technology:

Bulk Close: Allows investors to settle all open positions or specific groups of orders with just one click. This is particularly beneficial for securing profits or mitigating immediate risks amidst unexpected market volatility.

Allows investors to settle all open positions or specific groups of orders with just one click. This is particularly beneficial for securing profits or mitigating immediate risks amidst unexpected market volatility. Bulk Delete Pending Orders: Facilitates the rapid removal of pending orders that no longer align with new strategies, helping to streamline portfolios and efficiently release margin before the holiday break.

Facilitates the rapid removal of pending orders that no longer align with new strategies, helping to streamline portfolios and efficiently release margin before the holiday break. Optimized WebTrader Interface: Without the need for complex software installation, investors can access and utilize advanced order management features directly on their web browser with optimal execution speed and ultra-low latency.

Efficiency and Control Solution Powered by Leading Technology

The implementation of bulk trading on WebTrader at this particular stage represents an intelligent strategy designed to give full leverage to the independence of investors. Indeed, when it comes to trading, speed becomes a key element for position management. It means that one can trade his/her way around any position instantly, and thereby be able to have some holidays knowing that everything is under control in terms of trading.

Along with the development of these features, the company is also going to continue providing its support teams, as well as 24/7 deposit and withdrawal service during the holidays.

About JustMarkets

JustMarkets is a leading global online broker. JustMarkets Group are licensed by the following regulators: Seychelles Financial Services Authority (FSA), Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC), South Africa Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA), Mauritius Financial Services Commission (FSC), British Virgin Islands Financial Services Commission (FSC). With over a decade of experience, JustMarkets provides access to a diverse range of CFD instruments such as Forex, Metals, Stocks, and Indices, committing to an elite trading environment with optimized costs and state-of-the-art technological platforms.

Risk Warning: Trading financial instruments involves significant risk and may not be suitable for all investors. Market conditions can change rapidly, and losses may exceed deposits. This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute investment advice.

SOURCE JustMarkets