JustMarkets to Launch SpaceX Stocks CFDs Trading for Clients

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, June 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- JustMarkets, one of the leading international brokerages, is pleased to inform its clients about the upcoming launch of the trading in SpaceX (SPCX) CFD shares. Starting from 17 June 2026, traders will be able to trade on one of the most watched private aerospace enterprises on the JustMarkets trading platform, thus gaining access to trading in the innovative sphere that may affect the development of the global economy in the future.

SpaceX IPO is seen by many experts as a landmark moment in global financial markets. With SpaceX being one of the leading private enterprises in the aerospace field, satellite manufacturing and private space explorations, its entry to the public market may draw significant attention to the company from traders, investors, institutions and financial analysts.

A representative of JustMarkets commented on the upcoming launch:

"Financial markets continue to grow, and traders are increasingly interested in companies that are driving innovation across industries. SpaceX is one of the most recognized names in modern aerospace and technology. By adding SpaceX stocks CFDs to our product lineup, we are providing our clients with access to new market opportunities while continuing to expand the range of instruments available for trading."

Including SpaceX stocks CFDs in the trading portfolio, JustMarkets will allow its clients to track the dynamics of price movement, study the situation on the market and perform transactions with the instrument, utilizing all the trading instruments offered by the company.

This instrument will complete the existing portfolio of the CFDs products offered by the brokerage firm including forex, raw materials, precious metals, indices, crypto-currencies and stocks. The arrival of SpaceX CFDs demonstrates the commitment of the company to providing its clients with relevant, popular and internationally discussed market instruments.

Starting from 17 June 2026, JustMarkets clients will be able to trade SpaceX (SPCX) stocks CFDs and take part in one of the most significant stock market launches of history.

About JustMarkets

JustMarkets is a global financial trading platform designed to eliminate technical "noise," enabling investors to focus on what matters most: making accurate decisions. With modern infrastructure and professional services, JustMarkets stands as a reliable partner for those seeking to master the financial markets.

JustMarkets has earned the trust of millions of clients across 160+ countries. Recognized as one of the world's most popular brokers, the company continues to provide reliable services and build lasting relationships with traders and partners.

Risk Warning: Trading Forex and CFDs involves significant risk and can result in the loss of your invested capital. This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute investment advice.

SOURCE JustMarkets