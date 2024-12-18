Kashgar, Xinjiang: Green electricity and green certificate trading accelerates the high-quality development of new energy

KASHGAR, China, Dec. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As of December 17, the State Grid Kashgar Power Supply Company has completed 41,456,500 kilowatt-hours of green power transactions, with a year-on-year increase of 518%; 333,027 green certificate transactions, a year-on-year increase of 4326%. This series of eye-catching data marks a new level in the development of Kashgar in the field of new energy.

With the unique advantage of optical resources, the Kashgar region has an average annual sunshine hour of 2,740 hours, which provides excellent conditions for the development and utilization of solar energy resources. In recent years, the installed capacity of photovoltaics in Kashgar has continued to rise, which has become an important force for the development of new energy. Since the launch of the green electricity green certificate market, the State Grid Kashgar Power Supply Company has actively responded to the national call, vigorously expanded the green certificate market, promoted the multi-scenario application of the green power green certificate, successfully realized the green power supply for major activities such as the Spring Festival Gala, the 70th anniversary of Ta County, and the 14th Kazan Fair, and created a new business card of "Green Xinjiang Power" for the Kashgar region.

At present, the installed capacity of new energy in Kashgar has reached 105.919 million kilowatts, accounting for 87.78% of the total installed capacity, of which hydropower, photovoltaic and energy storage installed capacity account for 17.15%, 69.44% and 13.59% respectively. In order to promote the consumption of green electricity, State Grid Kashgar Power Supply Company not only set up a green electricity green certificate service station, but also went deep into key energy-using enterprises in counties and cities to conductt visits and research, actively guided enterprises to participate in green power trading and green certificate purchase, and continuously expanded the scale of the green power green certificate market.

In the future, State Grid Kashgar Power Supply Company will closely focus on the national "double carbon" goal, continue to increase the trading of green electricity, optimize the trading mechanism, and steadily improve the consumption level of green electricity. At the same time, the company will also actively explore new models and paths for the development of new energy, and make greater contributions to the energy transformation and high-quality economic development in the Kashgar region and even the whole Xinjiang.

SOURCE State Grid Kashgar Power Supply Company