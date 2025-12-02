KCM Trade AI Mentor Launches in Thailand

Smart Trading, Innovative Future

Building an Intelligent Ecosystem for Mutual Growth

HONG KONG, Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- KCM Trade, a leading global CFD broker, has announced that its proprietary AI-powered trading assistant, "AI Mentor", was officially introduced to the Thai market in October, marking the next phase of its market deployment. The Group expects AI Mentor will catalyse a new wave of intelligent trading across Southeast Asia, further reinforcing KCM Trade's cross‑regional brand presence and market leadership.

Innovation in Technology: AI Mentor, Your Growth-Oriented Trading Companion

Developed exclusively by KCM Trade, AI Mentor integrates machine learning, natural language processing, and big data analytics to provide multi-dimensional insights into financial markets. By analysing users' historical trading data and activity records, AI Mentor not only delivers precise and personalised market insights, but its immersive design also positions it as an important growth companion, continuously learning and progressing together with the user.

Leading Reputation in Optimisation Phase, with Continued Media Spotlight

During its optimisation phase, AI Mentor received strong positive feedback from multiple partners and sustained attention from both industry and media. The technology has sparked global discussion, garnering coverage from nearly 150 outlets across more than 30 countries and regions, including the United States, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Singapore, with momentum continuing to build.

Key highlights recognised by the media include:

Listen and learn: Systematically analyse users' trading behaviours, objectives, and risk tolerances to identify actionable patterns and deliver targeted optimisation recommendations.

Smart trading: Proactively surface essential content for new users—foundational concepts and key indicators—via step‑by‑step guidance to enable a seamless, beginner‑friendly start.

Simplify the complex: Distil real‑time, high‑salience insights and consolidate multi‑source data to help traders grasp core market signals and make timely, informed decisions.

Immersive learning: Convert each inquiry and transaction into a micro‑learning opportunity, coupling performance analytics with market interpretation to support continuous capability building.

Grow together: Continuously adapt to user behaviour through feedback loops and model tuning, evolving into a personalised, intelligent trading mentor.

Accelerating the Smart Trading Ecosystem in Thailand

Leveraging its leading edge, the expansion of AI Mentor services in Thailand further strengthens KCM Trade's strategic position in the "AI + Trading Tools" segment. The resulting synergies will enable KCM Trade to broaden its client base and fuel accelerated growth across global markets.

About KCM Trade

Founded in 2016, KCM Trade is dedicated to offering reliable, customised, and efficient trading services, connecting clients to top global financial markets. As a liquidity provider, we support institutional clients through a global network and offer diverse trading options to retail clients.

Our operations span Australia, Hong Kong SAR, Taiwan Region, Thailand, Malaysia, Vietnam, Mauritius, and other regions. With our experienced and professional team, we can provide all-rounded and reliable support for client transactions.

KCM Trade is part of the KCM Group, affiliated companies include KCM Group Holdings Limited, Kohle Capital Markets Pty Ltd, and Kohle Capital Markets Ltd.

