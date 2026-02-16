KCM Trade Expands AI Mentor to Vietnam and Africa Markets Following UI Overhaul, Upgraded Platform Enables Regional Deployment and Advanced AI Capabilities

HONG KONG, Feb. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- KCM Trade, a leading global CFD broker, has announced the regional expansion of its AI Mentor system to Vietnam and the African market, effective January 2026. The rollout follows a comprehensive UI overhaul introduced for Thai users and marks the platform's transition toward broader deployment across Asia.

Expansion Driven by Thailand's Pilot Results

The expansion into Vietnam and the African market builds on the strong performance of the Thai pilot programme, where traders praised AI Mentor for its timely market insights, advanced trend detection, and concise news summaries. These capabilities significantly streamlined daily decision-making and reduced manual research time.

KCM Trade anticipates a comparable level of adoption in Vietnam and the African market, where early enquiries have already indicated strong interest. The expansion aligns with KCM Trade's cross-regional innovation strategy, under which Vietnam and Africa have been identified as key growth markets. The company remains focused on delivering an intelligent, interconnected trading framework across the regions, with this rollout representing a significant step toward that objective.

Technology Roadmap for 2026

To support continued growth, KCM Trade has outlined a focused development plan for 2026. A key upgrade will allow AI Mentor to interpret charts and graphical data, providing traders with visual-based analytical support. Further integration with MT4 and MT5 is also planned, allowing users to seamlessly connect platform activity with AI-generated insights. Collectively, these enhancements aim to move AI Mentor toward a more connected and comprehensive intelligent analysis ecosystem.

User Feedback Shaping Expansion Strategy

By leveraging insights gained from the Thai pilot programme, KCM Trade has refined AI Mentor's functionality, user experience, and deployment strategy ahead of its wider regional rollout. These learnings have supported a smoother expansion into Vietnam and the African market, ensuring new users benefit from a system shaped by real trading use cases and practical feedback from active market participants.

Looking ahead, KCM Trade will continue to develop AI Mentor in close collaboration with regional users, ensuring the platform evolves in line with market needs and trading behaviours across Asia and Africa.

About KCM Trade

Founded in 2016, KCM Trade is dedicated to offering reliable, customised, and efficient trading services, connecting clients to top global financial markets. As a liquidity provider, we support institutional clients through a global network and offer diverse trading options to retail clients.

Our operations span Australia, Hong Kong SAR, Taiwan region, Thailand, Malaysia, Vietnam, Mauritius, and other regions. With our experienced and professional team, we provide comprehensive and reliable support for client transactions.

KCM Trade is part of the KCM Group, affiliated companies include KCM Group Holdings Limited, Kohle Capital Markets Pty Ltd, and Kohle Capital Markets Ltd.

